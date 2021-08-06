Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele will represent Spain in the 2021 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup. The tournament begins Saturday, with the final scheduled for Aug. 15 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Spain's group consists of themselves, Korea, Brazil and France. The matchup with France has been dubbed one of the "five must watch games" of the group stage, according to a news release.
All games of the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup will be streamed on the FIBA — The Basketball Channel YouTube page.
Dembele played with Spain at the 2019 U18 European Championships and the 2018 U16 European Championships. In the latter, she averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the tournament. She was named an All-Star and helped Spain win a bronze medal.
Dembele earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors in her first season at Missouri and was the only freshman in the conference to start every game for her team. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals and helped the Tigers earn a bid to the Women's NIT.