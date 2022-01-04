Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen were named Co-SEC Players of the Week following Missouri's upset of No. 1 South Carolina.
The honor comes after the two tied for a game high in scoring with 21 points, with Hansen making the game-winning layup with .01 seconds left in overtime.
With only eight scholarship players at Robin Pingeton's disposal, both played a career high in minutes as well. Out of the 90 possible minutes they could have played, the tandem only sat five.
Hansen is now averaging 11.2 points per game this season on 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line. Her scoring average is almost double from her first season as a Tiger, when she averaged 6.2 points in 18 minutes a game.
Frank continued a stellar season that has seen her average 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The junior has done so while continuing to be among the SEC's most feared shooters, making 45.7% of her 3-point attempts.
Frank, Hansen and the rest of the Tigers will look to continue the momentum Thursday when they take on Auburn at Mizzou Arena.