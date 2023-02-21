Asianae Johnson blocks Ashton Judd while she shooting the ball (copy)

Missouri guard Ashton Judd (24) shoots over Mississippi State guard Asianae Johnson on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Judd scored a career-high 17 points in the Tigers’ 75-62 win.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

Ashton Judd received recognition for her recent hot stretch Tuesday, as the Missouri guard was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

It’s the first weekly award for a Missouri player this season.

