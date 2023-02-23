Ole Miss staved off multiple Missouri women’s basketball rallies en route to a 72-64 win Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi.
MU’s NCAA Tournament hopes were dealt a major blow with the loss, as the Tigers (17-11, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) can no longer reach .500 in conference play.
Angel Baker led the way with 19 points and six assists for the Rebels (21-7, 10-5), while Madison Scott added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Lauren Hansen put forth an inspired performance for Missouri. She scored a season-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, but the rest of the team shot a combined 14 of 36 from the floor.
The Tigers felt the absence of forward Jayla Kelly, who missed her second straight game due to injury. Ole Miss won the battle on the glass 35-26 and snagged nine offensive rebounds.
“We knew the two keys going into this game were going to be rebounding and ball security,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said. “Ball security was fine, but rebounding needed to be a little bit stronger.”
The first half of the game saw both teams take control at certain points.
Ole Miss came out of the gates on fire, hitting three of its first four shots from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Missouri’s offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, trailing 14-4 with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Then a key moment changed the momentum of the half. Haley Troup hit a layup off a backdoor cut, and then the Rebels stepped onto the court on the ensuing inbounds play. Hansen then hit a 3-pointer and the deficit was cut to five.
After closing the first quarter on a 7-0 run, the Tigers did not miss a beat in the second quarter. They jumped out to an 18-14 lead with help from a Katlyn Gilbert 3, extending the run to 14-0.
The Rebels responded with an 11-0 run of their own. Baker and Scott scored and-1s on back-to-back possessions to start the scoring, and the whole team seemed to respond to their activity in the paint. Baker scored a team-high 12 points in the first half.
“I didn’t like the shots Baker was getting,” Pingeton said. “We had talked about not allowing that to happen and we had some soft close-outs in that first half.”
The Ole Miss lead ballooned to 30-20 at the 4:12 mark in the second quarter, and the Rebels continued to add insult to injury as the half came to a close. Hayley Frank struggled on the offensive end, and two travels in the final three minutes of the half allowed the Rebels to continue building their lead.
At halftime, Mississippi led Missouri 36-24. After claiming an 18-14 lead, the Tigers were outscored 22-6 to close the second quarter. Frank did not score a point in the half, and the Rebels shot a sizzling 42.9% from behind the arc.
The Rebels were able to shoot at such a high clip because of their domination in the paint. Ole Miss outrebounded Missouri 21-14 in the opening half and reeled in seven offensive rebounds. The home team’s ability to penetrate to the basket and create second-chance opportunities opened up the perimeter for shooters.
A 3-point barrage defined the opening minutes of the second half. The Tigers hit three shots from behind the arc in the first three minutes, while the Rebels responded with two of their own. Two of those Missouri makes came from Frank, who seemed to find her shooting stroke in the second half.
Ole Miss clung to a 46-37 lead at the 4:51 mark of the third quarter, but the Tigers continued to fight to keep the deficit to single-digits.
After taking every one of the Rebels’ counterpunches, Missouri cut the lead to 55-51 at the end of the third quarter. Hansen scored seven straight points down the stretch, including a 3-pointer from near the logo to put an exclamation point on her personal run.
“She (Hansen) looked good out there. She looked a bit more free and I’m really happy for her,” Pingeton said. “She needed a night like that.”
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter until Baker hit a layup at the 7:18 mark. Missouri took a bit longer to score in the final frame. A Frank 3-pointer at the 4:28 mark broke the seal off the basket for the Tigers.
“There were way too many empty possessions in that fourth quarter,” Pingeton said. “We tried to make too many things happen too early in the shot clock.”
Despite scoring 10 points in the final four minutes, Missouri could never cut the lead to less than five. The Rebels made 8-of-10 free throws to ice the game in the closing minutes.
The Tigers will close the regular season with a matchup against Florida (15-13, 4-11 SEC) at Mizzou Arena. The game will take place at 2 p.m.Sunday and can be streamed on SEC Network+.