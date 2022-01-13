Down by 11 points heading into the third quarter, Missouri struggled in the first half for the third game in a row. Thursday night’s game against No. 12 LSU was also the third time this season — all in the last four games — that Missouri went to overtime.
In the final seconds of OT, LSU had a layup similar to Lauren Hansen’s against South Carolina to win 87-85.
Holding onto the ball was one of the bigger issues against a defensively aggressive LSU team.
The first quarter gave LSU (16-2, 4-1 SEC) the edge for almost the entire game.
Leading the charge for LSU were senior guards Alexis Morris and Khayla Pointer, who finished the game with three steals each.
By halftime, MU had already turned the ball over 10 times, giving LSU 16 points.
Although Missouri’s main scorer, Aijha Blackwell, finished the game with 26 points and 16 rebounds, she was scoreless in the first quarter.
“I feel like this game was a little bit of a chess match,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said of the showdown with Kim Mulkey’s team. “LSU has got some great players. Kim’s a great coach, does a great job at making adjustments. I didn’t think we did a very good job in the first half of exploiting some tough matchups that they could have had with us on the perimeter but I thought in the second half, we played with much better pace.”
Blackwell brought a much-needed spark in the second quarter, scoring 12 of her points. Her spark led to an even bigger explosion from junior guards Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen.
Frank, who has been scoring in the double digits the past seven games, had 19 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc, in the game. Hansen matched Frank’s energy from the 3-point line, knocking down seven 3-pointers and totaling 23 points.
Missouri (13-4, 2-2) also saw a key contribution from senior guard Haley Troup, who returned after not playing Sunday against Arkansas. She scored the first five points of the game and had the chance to end it on a layup that rolled off the rim in the fourth quarter. Troup scored 13 points and led the team in assists with five.
“She’s probably exhausted. I mean, she had one day of practice, literally one day (of) practice, and so her timing’s off a little bit,” Pingeton said. “As a veteran player, I think she understands the value that she brings to the court for us, and we had to have her out there.”
Four LSU players scored in double digits. Leading the way were guards Pointer and Jailin Cherry, who gave Missouri’s defense all sorts of trouble.
Along with her game-winning layup, Pointer scored 21 points and shot 41.2% from the field. Cherry scored 20 points.
Despite not being able to contain a veteran LSU squad, Missouri continues to prove its grit after coming back from a double-digit deficit and taking it to overtime. Another ranked team is on the horizon in No. 17 Georgia.
“I think, you know, we’re still getting our legs back, but I’ve got a great team,” Pingeton said. “I love this team. I love going to battle with them.”