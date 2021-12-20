LaDazhia Williams was Missouri’s second-leading scorer in the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.4 points.
Through nine games this season, the redshirt senior had yet to find that form, scoring double digits in just one game while dealing with swelling in her knee.
Monday night, though, Williams gave the Tigers hope that she was getting back into rhythm. She had 12 points in a 73-54 win over Southern that improved MU’s record to 10-2.
Eight of her points came in the last five minutes of the first quarter when the Tigers offense was in a scoring drought.
Scoring wasn’t the only way she affected the game. Williams altered a number of shots at the rim and grabbed three rebounds in her 17 minutes.
“It’s just about being aggressive and being ready to go when my number is called,” Williams said.
The game meant a little extra for the Florida native after graduating Saturday. Coach Robin Pingeton spoke highly of her ability to balance life on and off the court.
“With everything that’s thrown at you as a student-athlete, it’s hard,” she said. “She finished really strong this semester.”
Williams ability to get back to last season's form is going to be important to Missouri for a couple different reasons.
Missouri is a good offensive team when the 3-point shot is falling. It was when the Tigers struggled from downtown that they sputtered on that end of the floor, such as the lopsided loss to Missouri State when MU only made four shots from behind the arc. Being able to throw the ball to the 6’4” post presence will take pressure off the perimeter players going forward and open up shots from deep.
Secondly, the Southeastern Conference has been one of the best in the country in nonconference play, and there is no shortage of talented front-court players. Williams' ability to guard the likes of South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Tennessee’s Jordan Horston will be invaluable to the Tigers moving forward.