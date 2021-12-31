Lauren Hansen and the Missouri women’s basketball squad stunned the world in what can be considered one of the biggest underdog stories to start conference play.
Not only did Missouri give South Carolina (12-1) its first loss, but the Tigers also made history as a program, getting its first win against a top-ranked team.
“I don’t know how to read the odds in Vegas, I don’t know how that all works. But I guarantee you it’s 100 to zero, and no one’s got us winning this game,” Coach Robin Pingeton said.
The 70-69 victory for Missouri was hard-fought and probably the last outcome a lot of basketball fans or those betting on college basketball were expecting.
Just hours before the game, the Tigers were down to eight players, missing star junior guard Aijha Blackwell and freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom.
How did a team with a limited roster beat the top team in the nation? Here are two key ways Missouri took down the women’s basketball giant of South Carolina.
Out-teaming the best team
The last time these two teams met, Missouri was still the underdog and only had one quarter of fight in it. It was different this time.
Without Blackwell, the Tigers were outrebounded by 10 boards. Rebounding is typically the indicator of who has the upper hand, but despite not having the leading rebounder in the SEC, Missouri held the momentum.
“I wouldn’t say the game plan really changed,” Pingeton said when asked about missing some of her squad due to protocols. “You can’t all of a sudden grow a few more inches or you know, get along quicker or whatever. So the game plan never really changed. But the mindset had to.”
The Tigers’ ongoing “Mission first, team always” motto shined through against the Gamecocks, as they were forced to rely on the depth of their roster, along with the tone-setting sixth man of fans attending the Thursday night matchup. The 6,139 fans, which included the likes of former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham and other women’s basketball alums, maintained a strong presence.
On the court, all seven Tigers played a key role in constructing a last-second win. Hansen had the most notable role, driving in for a layup off a Hayley Frank screen and a handoff from point guard Mama Dembele. It was a true team effort for all 45 minutes of the game, with four out of five of MU’s starters scoring in double digits and the Tigers coming back from a five-point deficit in overtime.
“We want to be the grittier team,” Pingeton said. “We just tried to keep reminding them because I know they were gassed in quite a lot of minutes but really try to continue to remind them that their ability to dig deep and push through was so important. I mean, they gave us everything they have.”
The puzzle pieces Pingeton has been trying to fit together for the past two seasons seemed to connect against the Gamecocks. Missouri shot 4.9% better than South Carolina from the field and 18.1% better from beyond the arc. This gave way for Frank’s 21-point performance and forward LaDazhia Williams’ first career double-double, with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Redemption for defense
Missouri tends to be a more offense-heavy team that leans more on the good, not great, defense. That has slowly but surely been changing this season, and this historic outing was no different. At halftime, South Carolina’s scoring trio in Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson were all struggling to find their flow against a lively Tiger defense.
Through relentless pressure and on-ball guarding, Missouri held two out of three of South Carolina’s trio below their average scoring. Cooke finished the game with 10 points, and Henderson finished with seven.
The Gamecocks were down to Boston and points off the bench. Boston continued to rule from the paint, finishing the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. The 6-foot-5 forward had the final touch of the game, and although she made the basket, Hansen’s swift drive to the basket had sucked up the remaining seconds.
Dembele and senior guard Haley Troup led Missouri’s defense, snagging all the steals for their squad.
The low-scoring first half set the tone that the game was going to be decided by which team wanted it more. On the emotional, offensive and defensive sides of this game, Missouri showed it had that edge.
The drive gave the Tigers a chance at possibly being ranked and an even better shot at making it to the NCAA Tournament and building on an unforgettable underdog storyline.