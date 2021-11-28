Missouri women's basketball trailed by five points entering the second quarter against Lehigh. And then the Mountain Hawks ran into Lauren Hansen.
Missouri (7-0) had only two made 3s in the first quarter and needed to be efficient from the perimeter to stay in the game. Hansen answered the call for MU. She drained six 3-pointers in the second quarter. Combine that with her 3 from the first quarter, the 5-foot-8 guard went into halftime with 21 points, all on shots made from beyond the arc. Hansen's hot shooting gave the Tigers a 16-point lead, something they never relinquished for the rest of the game.
Hansen's second-quarter frenzy helped Missouri shake off a rusty first quarter, where it converted on just 35.5% of its shots.
By now, Missouri fans are well aware of the 3-point shooting capabilities of the team, and Hansen, who has the tendency of going hot or cold from the perimeter. Against the Mountain Hawks (5-2), Hansen was anything but cold. She finished the game with a career-high 34 points, nine 3s and five rebounds. Hansen shot 70.6% percent from the field. Her hot shooting wasn't restricted to the arc, either. She drove to the paint three times in the second half and scored on all occasions.
Hansen became the first Tiger since the 2018-19 season to score 30+ points in a game.
Lehigh's Mackenzie Kramer tried to keep up with Hansen, going 4 of 7 from 3, but the MU guard was in a league of her own Sunday. Kramer finished with 16 points.
Hansen's performance put a brake on Lehigh's first-quarter run, and the Tigers carried forward the momentum to get a win. Missouri led by as many as 33 points before finishing off the game at 88-67.
Hansen's outing against the Mountain Hawks is a positive indicator of her exceptional shooting ability and has solidified her role as one of the go-to scorers for Missouri.