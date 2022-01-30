After leading by as many as 16, Missouri women's basketball was watching Alabama crawl back into the game.
A 7-0 run cut the lead down to nine and coach Robin Pingeton was forced to call a timeout with Hayley Frank trapped across half court. It was starting to feel like the Tigers were going to lose another Southeastern Conference matchup.
Out of the timeout, Alabama coach Krista Curry went to a 2-3 zone — a dream for a team that shoots like Missouri does. That was shown in the Tigers' 77-61 win over the Crimson Tide.
“We felt the zone was coming given how well we shot the ball in the first half,” Pingeton said. “I thought our players did a good job handling it.”
The Tigers (16-6, 5-4 SEC) handled it by knocking down 3s on consecutive possessions, creating comfortable separation and rode a complete offensive performance to the win.
In the first quarter, Missouri looked like a different team than the one that showed up against Mississippi State. The ball was moving and the Tigers found open looks from all over the floor. Lauren Hansen showed her ability as an all-around scorer with seven early points and Aijha Blackwell knocked down two shots from beyond the arc.
Everyone was getting involved offensively as the Tigers tied a season-high with 24 points in the opening quarter to grab an eight point lead.
Alabama found some offensive groove in the second quarter thanks to JaMya Mingo-Young and Hannah Barber. Both had 10 first-half points to bring the Crimson Tide to within three. Their production was necessary as Missouri did a fantastic job defending leading scorer Brittany Davis, holding her to two points on one of six shooting.
Missouri had its own answer to Alabama’s run in the form of LaDazhia Williams. After playing only 12 minutes against Mississippi State, the redshirt senior had a dominant first half. She scored 12 points and blocked three shots in the first half helping the Tigers head to the locker room on a 10-0 run.
Pingeton was proud of how her team responded after Thursday's loss.
“We wanted to come out and take the game one possession at a time,” she said. “I felt like the energy was great in the first half.”
Alabama tried to switch things up in the third quarter, going to a full-court press to start the second half. Unfortunately for the Tide, Missouri’s offense would not be stopped, shooting 59.6% from the field and making nine 3s.
Five Tigers scored at least eight points and three got into double figures led by Williams, who had 18 without missing a shot. Hansen bounced back from her poor performance against Mississippi State with 17 points while Aijha Blackwell recorded her 11th straight double-double.
Four players scored in double figures for Alabama but Davis was not one of them. The Crimson Tide’s leading scorer came into Sunday averaging over 16 points but was held to three points on seven attempts from the field.
While she didn’t light up the scoreboard like her teammates, point guard Mama Dembele had another fine outing. She consistently moved the ball dishing out six assists and helped the Tigers to just 11 turnovers after they had 20 giveaways Thursday.
“We had to eliminate the careless turnovers and I thought we did a much better job of that,” Pingeton said.
After a three-game stretch of unranked teams, Missouri now turns its head to a more difficult part of the schedule. The next four opponents are projected to make the NCAA Tournament (per ESPN) starting with Ole Miss this Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Pingeton is hoping the tough stretch brings out the best in her players.
“Our players are competitive,” she said. “They look forward to that next opportunity.