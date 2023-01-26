After an encouraging offensive second half Sunday that nearly saw Missouri women’s basketball hand Tennessee its first loss in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers looked to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup against Georgia on Thursday. Instead, the Bulldogs handed Missouri its fifth straight loss, a 62-51 defeat in Athens, Georgia.
Both teams entered the game on the bubble in ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest edition of bracketology, with Missouri walking in as one of Creme’s “Last Four In” and Georgia sitting among Creme’s “First Four Out.” The two teams also entered just four spots apart in the NET rankings, with Missouri entering at 49 and Georgia at 54.
The Tigers’ offense looked in rhythm again early on. Missouri (14-7, 3-5 SEC) hit four of its first five shots and traded blows with the Bulldogs. Haley Troup led the way for the Tigers, scoring eight points and hitting all three of her shots — including two from beyond the 3-point arc — in the opening quarter.
Each team finished the first quarter 6-for-12 from the field and with 15 points, but everything went sideways for Missouri in the second quarter.
Georgia (14-8, 3-5) kicked off the period with a 7-0 run, forcing the Tigers to take a timeout. Missouri hit its first shot, a Troup 3-pointer, which turned out to be her final points of the game, out of the timeout before embarking on a stretch of 10 straight misses.
Missouri shot just 1-for-15 in a five-point second quarter and turned the ball over seven times. The Tigers scored just two points over the final 7 minutes, 13 seconds, allowing Georgia to build up a nine-point lead that it never lost.
“We had some looks around the rim, and we just kept kicking it out for 3s,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “It was a night where the 3-ball wasn’t falling. We didn’t want to live and die by it. In that second quarter, it just seemed like we had a lot of those kickouts instead of trying to take them up.”
Missouri’s offensive struggles continued for much of the second half, interrupted only by a quick 6-0 run, all of which came from Sara-Rose Smith.
Smith provided most of the Tigers’ offense in the third, pouring in eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, while the rest of the team connected on just three shots on 12 attempts.
Georgia erased any progress Missouri made and took its largest lead of the game with just over four minutes to go.
A layup by Javyn Nicholson gave the Bulldogs a 56-41 advantage.
But Missouri unleashed a frantic comeback attempt, pressing Georgia and forcing five turnovers in the final three minutes and holding the Bulldogs scoreless from the field for the final 4:20 of the game.
The Tigers cut the deficit to as little as five with 52 seconds remaining but ran out of gas after a pair of late misses from Hayley Frank and six consecutive made free throws from Georgia.
“I really liked the aggressiveness we played with in that fourth quarter,” Pingeton said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that aren’t feeling the best right now, and we’ve got that upper respiratory (Illness) going on, and we were a little bit more lethargic than we usually are, but I was proud of the way they continue to battle and fight back that second half.
Missouri shot 32.8% from the field, the fourth time in the past five games the Tigers have been held below 40% shooting. Despite grabbing 11 offensive rebounds to Georgia’s two, the Bulldogs had five second-chance points to the Tigers’ three. Missouri also finished just 23.1% from beyond the arc.
Missouri’s top two scorers on the season, Frank and Lauren Hansen, finished with a combined 18 points on 6-of-29 shooting. Hansen has made just two shots from the field in three straight games.
“When (Frank) and Lauren go 6-for-29, it’s gonna be a tough night for us,” Pingeton said. “Everybody goes through a slump here. We’ve just got to continue to find a way to fight through it, and (Hansen) will. She works so hard at her craft and has been a big part of some huge wins for us, and we’ve just got to get her calm.”
The Tigers will stay on the road for their matchup against Kentucky at 2 p.m. Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. Missouri knocked off the Wildcats 74-71 to kick off SEC play Dec. 29 in the teams’ first contest.