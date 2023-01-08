Missouri women's basketball suffered its first defeat of Southeastern Conference play this season, dropping its matchup against Arkansas 77-55 after a frustrating offensive day. It was the Razorbacks eighth straight win against the Tigers.

Missouri (14-3, 3-1) entered Sunday with a chance to start 4-0 in SEC play for the first time in program history, but after jetting out to a quick 9-4 lead early in the first half, the Tigers went ice cold from the field. 

