Missouri women's basketball suffered its first defeat of Southeastern Conference play this season, dropping its matchup against Arkansas 77-55 after a frustrating offensive day. It was the Razorbacks eighth straight win against the Tigers.
Missouri (14-3, 3-1) entered Sunday with a chance to start 4-0 in SEC play for the first time in program history, but after jetting out to a quick 9-4 lead early in the first half, the Tigers went ice cold from the field.
Following a Mama Dembele layup with 5:57 to go in the first quarter, Missouri embarked on an 0-for-23 shooting stretch that lasted for more than a full quarter.
Arkansas (16-3, 3-1) was unable to capitalize early, still trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, but it opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.
Haley Troup mercifully ended the Tigers scoring drought on a layup with 3:22 remaining in the first half, and would spark a quick flurry of buckets for Missouri. The Tigers hit five of their final seven shots of the half, three from Troup, but still finished the first half shooting just 19.4% from the field.
Arkansas, meanwhile, also hit five of its final seven shots and carried its offensive momentum into the second half.
The Razorbacks shot 50% in the second half and connected on five of their 11 shots from beyond-the-arc. Missouri had no answer for the trio of Saylor Poffenbarger, Erynn Barnum, and Chrissy Carr who each scored 13 points in the second half.
Poffenbarger finished with a team-leading 24 points, while Barnum and Carr scored 21 and 16, respectively.
Missouri turned in a better showing in the second half, shooting a much-improved 42.3%, but couldn't match Arkansas, who pulled further away in the fourth quarter. The Tigers never got the deficit any closer than 13 in the final frame.
Troup finished with 24 points, more than double the team's second leading scorer Lauren Hansen, who added 10 points. Troup also had seven of the Tigers 18 made shots.
Missouri's season leading scorer Haley Frank was held to single digits for the second straight game, finishing with five points on 2-of-10 shooting. Frank had been held to single digits in just two of the Tigers' first 15 games.
The Tigers won't have an easy rebound, as Missouri takes on back-to-back undefeated teams beginning with No. 7 LSU at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri then goes on the road to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on No. 1 South Carolina at 12 p.m. Jan. 15 in Colonial Life Arena.