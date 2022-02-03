It was just one of those days for Missouri women's basketball in its home game against Ole Miss (18-4, 6-3 SEC). When the Rebels came rolling into Mizzou Arena, things got ugly for the Tigers, as they struggled on both sides of the ball.
Ole Miss' Shakira Austin got things started. Her presence in the paint was unmatched, and the Rebels made sure to utilize her against a smaller-sized Missouri team. This and the inability to get into an offensive flow led to a 61-45 loss, the lowest-scoring outing for the Tigers (16-7, 5-5) this season.
"I missed something in this prep because we clearly were not ready to go out of the gates," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "Uncharacteristic offensively, I thought, we were really on our heels. We're a motion team and we felt like it was gonna be so important on the back end of their pressure to have actions and attack versus. We just got stagnant (and) had a lot of ball watching."
The only line of defense the Tigers had to go toe to toe with Austin was forward LaDazhia Williams. About two minutes into the first quarter, Ole Miss was already on a 6-0 run with Austin and forward Madison Scott leading the charge.
Once Williams entered the game, the Rebels duo had some competition. Williams tried to ignite Missouri's offense, squeezing her way into the paint and even attempting mid-range jumpers. She finished the first quarter leading the Tigers with six points. Williams was the only Tiger to score in double-digits with 24 points.
"We need her to continue to stay aggressive, stay assertive," Pingeton said. "I think she plays with great pace around the basket, and she's somebody that can make adjustments in game."
Outside of the 6-foot-4 forward, Missouri's other go-to scorers went cold, and that's when momentum started to shift completely in the Rebels' favor. The remainder of the game consisted of playing catch up with the uncatchable.
Not only were the Rebels controlling the offensive pace of the game, but they took away the Tigers' bread and butter in 3-point scoring. Ole Miss pushed its defenders out to the 3-point line and shadowed Missouri's shooters. Bringing perimeter pressure held the Tigers scoreless from beyond the arc for the entire game. This is the first team to do that to MU since 2008.
"We're definitely going to have some look in the mirror moments over the next few days and go look back at this film," junior guard Hayley Frank said. "And just get back to work but ultimately we just have to show up and be us, and I thought we didn't do that tonight."
Neutralizing their biggest scoring asset caused the rest of the Tigers' offense to second guess itself. MU only attempted seven 3s compared to Ole Miss' 15. Hitting shots didn't come easy and running the motion offense was also difficult, as the Tigers finished the game shooting 45.5% from the field.
The Tigers' turnover problems reappeared and put the game out of their reach. Guard Lashonda Monk was a big reason for that, as she snagged a season-high seven steals. Monk and the rest of coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad kept the Tigers on their heels and made it difficult for them to flow offensively. They finished the game with 21 turnovers compared to Ole Miss' 14.
From top to bottom, the Rebels outplayed Missouri. From scoring to defending to rebounding, they stumped the Tigers at every turn and forced them to rely only on Williams to get them out of the rut. Missouri's typical scoring trio of Aijha Blackwell, Frank and Lauren Hansen was held to a combined 10 points. While Blackwell still maintained her rebounding, finishing the game with 10 boards, she was no match for the size in rebounding coming from the Rebels.
"This isn't a sweep it under the rug and, 'It's okay, tomorrow's a new day,' not if if you're really trying to get something done," Pingeton said. "We got six games left. Just like any big win, any tough loss, it's a marathon not a sprint and it's a new opportunity. But you better learn from it. If we don't learn from it, we don't let it hurt a little bit, it probably doesn't mean enough to us."