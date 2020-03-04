GREENVILLE, S.C. — It’s no secret that this season has been a hard one for Missouri women’s basketball. The Tigers struggled to adapt to a bevy of offseason roster changes and compiled their worst record in years.
But Missouri’s win over Mississippi at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday put the Tigers’ situation in perspective. The 64-53 victory sent the Rebels packing without an SEC victory in regular or postseason play.
Ole Miss has flashed some potential in a handful of competitive losses and near-misses, but it also lost six conference matchups by 30 points or more. In two seasons under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels are a combined 16-45.
“I thought that our players for 16 conference games played extremely hard for about 10 of them,” McPhee-McCuin said of her team. “I thought they gave everything they had.”
Including Wednesday, Missouri has won six conference games this year. Three of them have been against Ole Miss. The Tigers know firsthand, perhaps more than anyone, how the Rebels have had to deal with their adversity.
“Hats off to Coach Yo and her staff,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “It’s pretty remarkable, that team, just their ability to continue to stay the course and compete.”
The Tigers handled the Rebels in the first three quarters Wednesday, taking a 22-point lead into the final period of play. But the resilience Pingeton touted showed itself in the fourth quarter as Ole Miss battled back to within single digits late in the game.
“We just decided to snap back,” Mimi Reid, who scored six of her team-leading 15 points in the fourth quarter, said. “The coaches just kept pushing us and kept coaching us. I think we were able to regroup really quickly.”
Despite the Rebels’ hardships, McPhee-McCuin sees a clear path forward. She said that this season was her best as a coach in terms of teaching and developing her players. With four current redshirts and two five-star recruits joining in the fall, she believes the team’s ceiling will be much higher than in her first two seasons at the helm.
“I think we’ll look totally different,” McPhee-McCuin said. “There’s no coach in the SEC that does not know that. (The redshirts) have been working extremely hard.”
Although Missouri’s going has been tough, the Tigers in some ways resemble what the Rebels hope to become. Newcomers Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank have been arguably Missouri’s best players, each earning places in the SEC’s All-Freshman team. The Tigers have redshirt players of their own ready to don the black and gold next season.
For both programs, the focus is on getting better and competing in the crowded SEC, whether it be in the next round of the tournament or sometime after the long offseason ahead.
“You have to have it all in order for it to happen,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We just don’t have that yet, but it’s on its way.”