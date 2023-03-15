SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, right, talks to guard Katlyn Gilbert during the Tigers’ game against Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament on March 2 in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers lost 85-74.

 Mic Smith/The Associated Press

After posting a 144-81 record as coach of Illinois State from 2003-10, Robin Pingeton will get an opportunity to face her former school in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Pingeton and Missouri host the Redbirds (24-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The game marks the third straight season that the Tigers have participated in the WNIT.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

