SEC Missouri Arkansas Basketball (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton talks to guard Katlyn Gilbert during the Tigers’ SEC Tournament second round game against Arkansas on March 2 in Greenville, S.C. Missouri face Illinois State in Round 1 of the WNIT.

 Mic Smith/The Associated Press

After posting a 144-81 record as head coach of Illinois State from 2003-10, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton will get an opportunity to face off against her former school in Round 1 of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers host the Redbirds (24-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The game marks the third straight season that MU has participated in the WNIT.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism

