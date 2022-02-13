Everything was clicking in the first half for Missouri.
After consecutive poor offensive performances against Tennessee and Ole Miss, the rhythm was back. The Tigers shot 44.4% from the field while moving the ball like they had earlier in the season with 10 assists. Hayley Frank played aggressively again following four games scoring below her season average.
“I thought we were better,” head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We had better movement and better spacing.”
On the defensive end, Missouri made Arkansas stagnant. MU forced turnovers and kept the ball from moving as the Hogs only had two assists in the first 20 minutes.
TheTigers' lead stretched to as big as 11 in the second half when Amber Ramirez, Sasha Goforth and Samara Spencer took over.
The three combined for 44 second-half points as Arkansas (16-8, 6-5) pulled away from Missouri (16-9, 5-7 SEC) to win 88-71 . TheRazorbacks earned their second double-digit win over the Tigers this season.
Spencer — who did the most damage in the first half — continued her dominance in the third quarter, scoring eight points while contributing two assists. Unfortunately for Spencer, she was removed from the game in the fourth quarter due to injury. This wasn’t before she scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the second half alone.
Ramirez provided the biggest moment of the game. The Razorbacks' leading scorer, who had 21 in the teams' first meeting, hit a buzzer-beating three from just across half court that gave Arkansas a four-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Pingeton was quick to credit Ramirez, who finished with 14 points and five rebounds in the second half.
“She’s always been a great player,” Pingeton said. “She’s a really hard guard and made a lot of tough shots.”
Goforth, who only scored three points in the first half, exploded for 15 in the second. She put up those numbers efficiently, missing only two shots. She made life difficult for the Tigers on the inside and perimeter.
While Arkansas’ best players stepped up, Missouri’s could not buy a bucket in the second half. It shot 32.3% from the field and made three of 13 attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Hayley Frank, who led Missouri with 21 points, talked about what the Hogs did to slow down MU in the second half.
“They were able to take away the drive a little better than they were in the first half,” she said.
The Tigers will now turn their sights to Georgia — a team that beat them in Columbia earlier in conference play. On a three game losing streak, a win against a ranked Bulldogs team would go a long way.
“None of these games are going to be easy,” Pingeton said. “There’s not a team we can’t beat and not one that can’t beat us.”