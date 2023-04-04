Following a disappointing 18-14 season and a second round exit in the WNIT, Missouri women's basketball faces an offseason in which it needs to make plenty of improvements.
In the current era of collegiate athletics, quickly righting the ship is more plausible than ever thanks to the transfer portal. Women's basketball follows that narrative, as more than 1,100 players entered the transfer portal last offseason, and stars like LSU's Angel Reese and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson made the most of their opportunities with new teams.
MU's Lauren Hansen and Jayla Kelly have already entered the portal during this cycle, and Haley Troup has graduated from the roster. Thus, there are roles and minutes up for grabs next season, and Robin Pingeton knows she must land some quality pieces through the portal to bolster Missouri's depth.
With Desiree Reed-Francois having set guidelines for Pingeton to retain her job following next season, there needs to be a considerable increase in the win column. Here are some players that could help the Tigers do just that.
Marta Suárez
Redshirt Junior | Guard/Forward
2022-23 Stats (14 games): 12.4 minutes per game, 4.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 37.5% shooting.
Suárez' statistics can be a bit misleading, as she was out for the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a lower body injury and temporarily stepped away from basketball in January for personal reasons. After spending some time back in her hometown of Oviedo, Spain, Suárez entered the transfer portal on March 27.
While the past two seasons have not gone as planned for the 6-foot-3 hybrid forward, she showed her potential during the 2020-21 season. Suárez earned All-SEC Freshman team honors in 2020-21 despite only playing in 22 games due to injury. Before getting hurt, Suárez was averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.8 minutes per game and seemed poised to be a double-double machine in the future.
There is also a Missouri connection with Suárez. She competed alongside Tigers point guard Mamá Dembele at the 2018 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship for the Spanish national team.
With the departure of Kelly and the rebounding struggles the Tigers suffered through in 2022-23, Suárez would fill a key role for Missouri.
Taina Mair
Prior School: Boston College
2022-23 Stats: 36.6 minutes per game, 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 36% shooting.
Pingeton has frequently mentioned that one of the keys to the Tigers' improvement next season will be more consistent play from the point guard spot. While Dembele and Katlyn Gilbert are still on the roster, MU may opt for a fresh face at the position.
Mair could step in and immediately improve the offense for Missouri. Her 6.6 assists per game ranked eighth in the country, and she landed on the All-ACC Freshman team after starting all 33 games for the Eagles. Mair's command of the Boston College offense as a freshman was exactly what the Tigers lacked at times last season, and her ability to be a reliable two-way player makes her valuable in the portal.
Tirzah Moore
Prior School: Oral Roberts
2022-23 Stats (27 games): 27 minutes per game, 12.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 steals, 58% shooting.
On an individual level, Moore has had a successful career. After being named the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2021-22, she was named to the All-Summit League First Team this past season.
However, on a team level Moore has seen Oral Roberts go 25-34 in her two seasons with the Golden Eagles. With two years of eligibility remaining, the Oklahoma City product now looks to move into a stronger conference and be more competitive on the national stage.
Moore was nothing but productive at Oral Roberts, recording 18 career double-doubles while also being a disruptor on the defensive end. Similar to Suárez, Moore's rebounding proficiency on both ends of the floor would be a welcomed addition to a Missouri team that struggled on the glass throughout the season.