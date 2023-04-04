Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton talks with an official (copy)

Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton talks with an official during the first half against South Carolina on November 5 in Columbia, S.C.

 AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Following a disappointing 18-14 season and a second round exit in the WNIT, Missouri women's basketball faces an offseason in which it needs to make plenty of improvements.

In the current era of collegiate athletics, quickly righting the ship is more plausible than ever thanks to the transfer portal. Women's basketball follows that narrative, as more than 1,100 players entered the transfer portal last offseason, and stars like LSU's Angel Reese and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson made the most of their opportunities with new teams.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you