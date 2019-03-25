Missouri’s loss to Iowa in the NCAA Tournament Sunday marked the end of Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge’s careers in a Tiger uniform.
Cunningham led the team in points, assists and steals. Aldridge started every game of the season and Porter was Southeastern Conference Sixth Woman of the Year. The void left by the three graduating seniors is a vast one, and Missouri will need its returning players to step up and have its No. 12 ranked recruiting class get used to the speed of college basketball as quickly as possible.
Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the Tigers’ roster next season.
Returning
Replacing the collective presence of Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge will be a tall task that will likely fall on the shoulders of Amber Smith, Hannah Schuchts and Jordan Roundtree.
Smith has proven to be a capable scorer and rebounder, and there were moments this season where she was Missouri’s best player.
If she can put together more games like the 21-point, eight rebound effort she posted against Iowa, she’ll be an All-SEC player next year. Her challenge will be finding consistency to her game and asserting her place as Missouri’s go-to player both on and off the court.
Schuchts and Roundtree will be Missouri’s senior wildcards. After not playing more than an average of 10 minutes per game in their first two seasons of eligibility, the two played a much bigger role for the Tigers this season. Roundtree started every game after Dec. 17 and grew considerably more confident in her increased role as the season wore on. After all, it was her free throw at the end of overtime that lifted Missouri over Drake in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Schuchts struggled to match up with more traditional SEC bigs during the conference season but came on strong in March to give Missouri another outside scoring threat. She shot 8-of-10 from the 3-point line during the SEC Tournament, including a perfect 6-for-6 against Florida, and is more than capable of hitting those shots consistently.
She’s a streaky shooter, though, and at 6 foot, 2 inches, she doesn’t match up well with bigger and stronger SEC post players. She’ll need to either considerably improve her offensive post game or become a more consistent shooter during the offseason to give herself a more solidified offensive identity and potentially earn a spot in the starting rotation.
In addition to its three seniors, the Tigers will also have a cast of inexperienced but talented returners. Akira Levy will be the centerpiece of the group, and how well she recovers from her torn meniscus and ACL in her left knee may determine just how far Missouri can go next season. If she’s healthy, Levy will be the Tigers’ primary ball-handler and give the offense an explosiveness it was lacking when Aldridge controlled the ball. She’ll be a difference maker if she can start the season, and if she’s improves her outside game during rehab, she could become one of the league’s elite guards.
In addition to Levy, the Tigers will have Haley Troup, Nadia Green, Ellie Brown, Kelsey Winfrey, Emmanuelle Tahane and Brittany Garner to round out its group of returning underclassmen. Troup will likely continue her role as Missouri’s outside shooting specialist off the bench, while Green, Brown, Winfrey and Garner’s roles have yet to be determined.
Green, Brown and Winfrey all profile as athletic guards who will likely fill roles similar to that which Roundtree filled this season when she was coming off the bench. Garner didn’t play due to injury, but at 6-foot-4, she may just prove to be the physical presence on the interior the Tigers will need now that Porter’s career has come to an end.
Recruits
Missouri has the No. 12 ranked recruiting in 2019, according to espnW’s HoopGurlz rankings. The Tigers have signed three recruits: Aijha Blackwell, Hayley Frank and Micah Linthacum.
Blackwell is the No. 8 ranked recruit in the espnW HoopGurlz top 100. She was a member of the USA U18 National Team that won a gold medal in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.
Blackwell is a 6 foot athletic off-guard who can create her own shot and has a nice mid range shot. Sound familiar? It’s hard to project how freshman will perform right away in college, but Blackwell can take a load off Smith’s shoulders on the offensive end. Blackwell’s performance throughout the season will be a bellwether for the team’s success.
Frank is the No. 29 ranked recruit in the espnW HoopGurlz top 100 and won four Class 3 state titles at Strafford High School in Springfield. She completed her high school with over 3,000 career points and 1,629 rebounds, a Missouri state record.
She won the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and is a 6-foot-1 wing player that is a knockdown 3-point shooter. Coach Robin Pingeton’s teams have long embraced the 3-point line as a weapon and expect Frank to be a beneficiary of that system. Frank and Troup could be a lethal 3-point duo, especially if Levy is able to return and break down opposing defenses.
Linthacum is a 6-foot-3 post player and will be the second tallest player on next year’s team, behind Brittany Garner. Linthacum can provide the Tigers with some valuable depth in a post rotation that includes Schuchts, Tahane and Garner.
