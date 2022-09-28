The Southeastern Conference announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday morning.
MU will play nine nationally televised games, headlined by a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina, following last season’s upset of the then-No. 1 ranked Gamecocks. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.
The annual Braggin’ Rights matchup with Illinois on Dec. 18 will begin the Tigers’ national television slate, with the rivalry game scheduled to air on SEC Network.
Remaining nonconference game times and television designations will be released at a later date. All SEC games not airing on national television will broadcast live on SECN+.
The complete national television schedule is as follows:
• Sunday, Dec. 18 – vs. Illinois – 4 p.m. – SEC Network
• Thursday, Dec. 29 – vs. Kentucky – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Sunday, Jan. 1 – at Auburn – 3 p.m. – SEC Network
• Thursday, Jan. 12 – vs. LSU – 6 p.m. – SEC Network
• Sunday, Jan. 15 – at South Carolina – 12 p.m. – ESPN2/SEC Network
• Sunday, Jan. 29 – at Kentucky – 2 p.m. – SEC Network
• Thursday, Feb. 2 – vs. Vanderbilt – 8 p.m. – SEC Network
• Sunday, Feb. 5 – vs. Alabama – 4 p.m. – SEC Network
• Monday, Feb. 20 – at Texas A&M – 6 p.m. – SEC Network