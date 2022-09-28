Missouri guard Lauren Hansen lays on the arena floor (copy)

MU’s Lauren Hansen lies on the Mizzou Arena floor after her game-winner Dec. 30. Hansen’s layup with 0.1 seconds left gave the Tigers a 70-69 OT victory over No. 1 South Carolina. The Tigers will face the Gamecocks on Jan. 15, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

The Southeastern Conference announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday morning.

MU will play nine nationally televised games, headlined by a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina, following last season’s upset of the then-No. 1 ranked Gamecocks. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you