According to a report from KOMU’s Ben Arnet, Missouri women’s basketball standout Aijha Blackwell is planning to enter the transfer portal.
Blackwell — who made the All-SEC second team and was a Cheryl Miller Award finalist — led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding this past season. She averaged 15.4 points and 13 rebounds per game in 27 appearances for MU. Her rebounding average was good for second in the country behind DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow.
The potential transfer comes after a tumultuous final month of the season for Blackwell. She was suspended twice. First for “not living up to program expectations” in the Tigers’ road loss to Georgia, before being part of the group that was suspended for the final two games of the regular season because of a citation for marijuana possession.
It is important to remember that if she does enter the portal, the option for her to come back to Missouri is there. Nonetheless, she would surely be one of the most sought after players in the country if she elects to leave Columbia.