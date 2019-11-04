More than seven months after the final buzzer sounded in Iowa City, Iowa, to end Missouri women’s basketball’s 2018-19 season, the Tigers return to the court to open their new campaign against Western Illinois on Tuesday.
MU hopes to reach its fifth straight NCAA Tournament this season, but it will have to do so with a much-changed team from the squad that fell to Iowa in the second round in March. The graduations of Sophie Cunningham, Lauren Aldridge and Cierra Porter and the transfers of Akira Levy, Emmanuelle Tahane and Kelsey Winfrey left coach Robin Pingeton with plenty of offseason roster-building to do.
Pingeton brought in transfers from South Carolina, Tulsa and Utah State, but all three will have to redshirt the season due to NCAA rules. That leaves the Tigers with 11 active players, including three in-state freshman recruits.
Aijha Blackwell of Berkeley, Missouri, and Hayley Frank of Strafford are both highly-rated prospects who could make an immediate impact on this year’s team, while Pingeton has said she has been impressed by the offseason progress of Micah Linthacum of Jefferson City.
With all the turnover, national media has been hesitant to expect much from the Tigers. MU did not receive votes in the AP preseason Top 25, nor was it included in ESPN’s preseason projection of the NCAA Tournament field. The SEC coaches placed Missouri ninth in the conference’s preseason poll.
“I was speaking at a speaking engagement, and they asked me if this was a rebuilding year, and I almost took offense to that,” Pingeton said. “We don’t look at it that way at all. I think the expectations that we have of our program is that we’re going to continue to raise the bar and compete for championships.”
If the Tigers are to live up to that expectation, they must replace the production of Cunningham, the program’s star on and off the court for the last four years. Amber Smith, who was named to the preseason All-SEC first team, will be a prime candidate to do so.
It all starts Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, where the Tigers have not lost a home opener since 2008. Cunningham scored 31 points in last year’s matchup with Western Illinois, an 89-64 season-opening win in Macomb, Illinois. Against what should be one of MU’s weaker nonconference opponents, a big game from Smith would be the first step toward establishing herself as the team’s dominant offensive threat.
The Leathernecks, who finished 12-18 last year and fell in the Summit League Tournament’s opening round, feature a former local high school star in Danni Nichols. Nichols earned All-State honors in basketball and track at Hickman before becoming the Summit League’s Freshman of the Year last season. She is a member of Hickman’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
A win over Western Illinois will be expected, but the Tigers will face a number of tough opponents in their nonconference schedule. Mid-major powerhouses Green Bay and South Dakota each scored wins at Mizzou Arena last year, and MU will play them on the road Nov. 16 and 21, respectively. Two games in Cancun, Mexico, including one against NCAA Tournament team North Carolina, await during Thanksgiving week.
In December, Missouri visits Missouri State, who put up a fight at MU last year and went on to capture the Missouri Valley Conference title, making a surprise run to the NCAA Sweet 16. Reigning Ivy League champion Princeton and rival Illinois come to Columbia to cap the month.
Missouri tips off against Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Former Tiger Aldridge will provide color commentary alongside Ben Arnet as part of the live stream on SEC Network+.