Missouri State came into Friday night’s game against Missouri making just 23.5% of its 3-point attempts, a mark that ranked 322nd in the country according to Her Hoop Stats.
On the other hand, Missouri entered the contest as one of the most efficient teams in the country from beyond the arc. Through nine games, the Tigers made 38.5% of their 3s, 9.1 per game.
Fans at JQH Arena saw the roles reversed as the Bears used a first-half 3-point barrage that allowed them to cruise to a 79-51 victory over Missouri. The loss makes it two defeats in a row for the Tigers, dropping their record to 8-2.
Leading the charge for Missouri State was Brice Calip, who made three of the six first-half 3s the Bears poured in. Calip finished the game with 14 points. Overall, the Bears made nine of their 20 attempts from beyond the arc, more than doubling the 4.1 3s they averaged coming into the contest.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton thought the energy from the home crowd assisted the Bears' standout shooting performance.
“They had a great crowd,” she said. “We knew they might make some shots they don’t typically make just because of the energy and emotion attached to this game.”
While Missouri State’s offense was humming, the Tigers struggled to create good shots all night. A season-low 51 points was fueled by an inability to find a rhythm from beyond the arc. Missouri was able to find the bottom of the net on four of its 20 3-point attempts. Pingeton credited the Missouri State defense for its ability to stifle the Tigers’ perimeter game.
“I thought they (Missouri State) played gritty,” she said. “I feel like we were a step slow on everything we did and that one second delay allowed them to respond and get in better defensive positions.”