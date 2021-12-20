Things didn’t come as easy as expected in Missouri women’s basketball’s Monday night matchup against Southern.
From full-court presses to a handful of second-chance shots, the Jaguars did everything they could to pull off an upset win over the Tigers.
Missouri’s triple threat of senior LaDazhia Williams and juniors Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell made those upset hopes impossible.
Missouri won its second game in a row, beating Southern 73-54.
At the half, all three Tigers were in double digits and scoring when their squad needed them. Given Southern’s relentless hustle on defense, Missouri had multiple scoring droughts. That allowed players like sophomore guard Diamond Hunter to drive to the paint and give the Jaguars the momentum.
“We’ve got to do a better job at playing with discipline,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I thought we gave up too many offensive boards and we gave up some dragline drives, but you know you get like three, four or five positive possessions and then you’d have a couple of head scratchers, and we just got to get more consistent.”
Some consistency could be found in the trio. When its numbers were called, the trio answered. Blackwell dominated the boards and bullied her way into the paint to give her 15 points and 12 rebounds by game’s end. The 6-foot guard picked up her eighth double-double of the season.
Although the Tigers weren’t converting from behind the arc as much as they usually would, Frank kept the 3 alive. She scored all three of Missouri’s 3-pointers in the first half. Her midrange game was just as solid, as she led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points on 70% from the field.
“I think just confidence and she reminded me yesterday my confidence should always be a 10 out of 10,” Frank said. “So I just tried to kind of remind myself that and play really free.”
Williams was also a significant factor for Missouri, playing 12 minutes off the bench. While the Jaguars had hefty contributions from multiple bench players, lately Pingeton’s bench scoring has mainly come from the veteran forward. Williams dropped 12 points to round out a combined 48 from the trio.
Southern’s Amani McWain had similar bench contributions to Williams. She scored the third-most points for the Jaguars behind Hunter and Aleighyah Fontenot with eight. Along with McWain, Southern had all but one player off the bench score, something Missouri didn’t have with a majority of its points coming from the triple threat of Williams, Frank and Blackwell.
Against the Jaguars, Missouri’s bench points were a bit more spread out, with sophomore Jayla Kelly and freshmen Izzy Higginbottom and Kiya Dorroh scoring 11 points in addition to Williams. Higginbottom broke a two-game scoring drought, finishing with seven points and two assists.
This was a dominating offensive win for the Tigers, however, the offense is still finding its rhythm.
Missouri had 20 turnovers, as the Jaguars maintained a strong defensive stance, but a chunk of those turnovers came from mindless errors on Missouri’s side. This could prove to be a downfall for the Tigers.
“I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about the game but proud of the girls,” Pingeton said. “I think to be a really great team you’ve got to hold yourself to a certain standard night in and night out. I think we’re still up and down a little more than I would like.”
Beating Southern (2-9) puts Missouri at 10-2 on the season. Next up for Pingeton’s team is Illinois at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois.