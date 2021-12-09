Entering her third season as coach, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has kept Missouri State women’s basketball's reputation as one of the best mid-major programs in the country.
The Bears are 49-7 over Agugua-Hamilton’s first two seasons. That record includes two Missouri Valley Conference championships and a run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Even with the return of the nucleus of the 2020-21 team, Missouri State has already suffered two losses. It fell at Oklahoma State and on a neutral court against LSU at the San Juan Shootout.
The Bears' early season losses have stemmed from their inability to score. After averaging 70 points last season, they’re pouring in just 63.6 through eight games, shooting just 36% from the field.
Senior forward Jasmine Franklin carries them offensively. She has improved her scoring average from last year by three points to 15.4 while grabbing 12.9 rebounds. The 2021 MVC Defensive Player of the year is also an elite rim protector averaging 2.75 blocks .
What Missouri State has lacked in offensive punch, it has more than made up for it on the defensive end. The Bears are allowing a meager 51.1 points per game, forcing their opponents to commit 20 turnovers and holding them to 21% shooting from beyond the 3-point line.
The Tigers' keys to victory are going to be limiting those turnovers and making the long ball. They did a nice job taking care of the ball against No. 5 Baylor only giving the ball away only 15 times, and that will have to continue against the Bears.
Missouri is also lethal from beyond the arc. The Tigers shoot 38.5% from behind the 3-point line and have made 82 already this season, third and first, respectively, in the SEC. Look for sharpshooters Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen to have a big say in whether Missouri improves to 9-1 against its in-state opponent.