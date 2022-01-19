Following a season where it only played eight games due to the pandemic, Vanderbilt was in the market for a new coach.
The Commodores turned to UConn legend Shea Ralph. Ralph won seven national championships with the Huskies as a player and assistant coach, helping the development of numerous players that have gone on to standout WNBA careers.
Ralph has guided Vanderbilt to a 10-8 record through 18 games, with the best performances coming in a two-point loss to No. 9 Arizona and a home victory over Arkansas. In those two games, the Commodores gave up an average of 50 points per game.
Defense is the calling card for the 'Dores. They allow just 58 points per game and force opponents to turn the ball over 20 times a game. Vanderbilt does this by keeping offenses on their toes, playing different defenses including a 2-3 zone and a full court trap.
For Missouri to conquer that defense, it will have to break the zone by making long-distance shots and taking care of the basketball. The Tigers are an elite shooting team from beyond the arc but have been bitten by the turnover bug on numerous occasions this season.
On the offensive end Vanderbilt is led by the duo of Brinae Alexander and Iyana Moore. Alexander is the leading scorer with 14.6 points per game but has had to take a lot of shots to do so, 50 more than anyone else on the team and is shooting just 42.4% from the field.
Moore might be the more interesting piece though. The freshman guard will be a building block for Ralph’s program, averaging 12.2 points. She provides a threat from 3-point range with the second most makes in the SEC — 41 makes on 39% shooting.
If Missouri’s backcourt can neutralize her shooting ability, it will go a long way in the Tigers' efforts to snap their three-game losing streak.