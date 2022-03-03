NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri coach Robin Pingeton's squad won't get that highly-anticipated South Carolina rematch after losing 61-52 in overtime to Arkansas in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers' hopes of dancing in March hang in the balance after a season filled with highs and lows. Here are some of Missouri's highest and lowest moments of the 2021-22 regular season that'll have some impact ahead of the selection show.
Highs
You guessed it: The South Carolina win
Beating the top team in the nation and being still the only team to do so this season is the biggest factor in Missouri landing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Although the remainder of the conference play was spotty, it showcased that this team has the grit to hang with the top teams.
"I actually had COVID right after the South Carolina game. And at that point, I was on the bubble whether or not I want to come back," senior guard Haley Troup said. "I hated watching on TV and not being able to practice and I came back and I immediately told Coach P I'm coming back."
Troup was a vital part of the upset win, as MU was short-handed for the first of many times this season. Missouri proved that this isn't a team that has to rely on anyone player to get the job done. Playing without one of its leading scorers, Aijha Blackwell, and a limited roster, the Tigers managed a gritty 70-69 overtime win that put them on everyone's tournament talk radar.
Defense dictating the game
By halftime of its third matchup against Arkansas, Missouri had the Razorbacks ice cold. They shot 19% from the field and 17% from beyond the arc. Stopping the 3-point fueled Arkansas squad was a task only the quickest Tigers could handle, and guards Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen were on the job. Guarding the perimeter with their lives, they held the 3-point-fueled Razorbacks to two 3s in the first half.
In the paint among the 6-foot-5 Jersey Wolfenbarger and 6-foot-2 Erynn Barnum, LaDazhia Williams held the forwards to a combined nine points. Williams was on any Razorback in the paint and cleaned up the glass afterward.
Defensive outings like this one have been essential for the Tigers since they've struggled to knock down good looks offensively. It is also an improvement that Pingeton and her squad have been wanting to make this season.
Lows
Four-game losing streak in February
Nearing the end of conference play, the Tigers went on what could be the losing streak that takes them out of the tournament. Losing to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia all in a row made their following games even more crucial to win.
Against the Rebels, Missouri scored only 45 points in its lowest-scoring game of the season. It was also the start of what continues to be a struggle on the offensive end for the Tigers. The following game, they scored six points in the third quarter for its lowest-scoring quarter of the season in the 76-62 loss against Tennessee.
Accountability issues
Through Missouri's losing streak, the team was also having what Pingeton would call "accountability issues" with a couple of players including Blackwell and freshmen Kiya Dorroh and Skylah Travis. While the program still beat then-No. 15 Florida on the road, it still shook the team's on-court chemistry heading into the tournament.
"We love Aijha and we met before we even came down here to the SEC Tournament, and she knew that it was a different role then just with a quick turnaround (and) then back with the team," Pingeton said.
Against the Razorbacks, Blackwell played 11 minutes which is far from the normal amount the guard plays. Although she still managed to finish with five points and eight rebounds, not having her on the court was a disadvantage when it came to winning the rebounding game.
Next Sunday, the Tigers will see how the cookie crumbles with their March dreams still hanging in the balance.