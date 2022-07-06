The SEC released the conference opponents for MU women's basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
The 16-game schedule includes home-and-home games against permanent rival Arkansas and rotating opponents Alabama and Kentucky.
The Tigers will host Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. They'll travel Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas A&M and South Carolina, who won the national championship this past season. The times, dates and television information will be announced on a later date.
Missouri went 7-9 in the SEC during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers finished 18-13 overall and lost to Drake in the first round of the WNIT.