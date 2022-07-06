University of Missouri senior Lauren Hansen looks for an opening against Auburn University freshman Mar’shaun Bostic (copy)

Missouri senior Lauren Hansen looks for an opening against Auburn sophomore Mar’shaun Bostic on Jan. 6 at Mizzou Arena. The SEC announced the conference opponents for MU women's basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

 Elizabeth Underwood

The SEC released the conference opponents for MU women's basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. 

The 16-game schedule includes home-and-home games against permanent rival Arkansas and rotating opponents Alabama and Kentucky.

The Tigers will host Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. They'll travel Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas A&M and South Carolina, who won the national championship this past season. The times, dates and television information will be announced on a later date.

Missouri went 7-9 in the SEC during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers finished 18-13 overall and lost to Drake in the first round of the WNIT.

