The SEC released the conference schedule for MU women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
The Tigers open SEC play at home against Kentucky on Dec. 29. Kentucky, along with Arkansas and Alabama, will face Missouri in both a home and away game this season. The Razorbacks come to Columbia on Jan. 8 and Alabama visits on Feb. 5.
MU will head to South Carolina on Jan. 15 to face the reigning national champions on Jan. 15. The Tigers handed the Gamecocks their only conference lost last season.
Missouri ends its regular season with a home game against Florida on Feb. 26. The SEC Tournament begins March 1 and ends with the championship game on March 5 in Greenville, S.C.
MU went 7-9 in the SEC during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers finished 18-13 overall and lost to Drake in the first round of the WNIT.