Missouri-Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Missouri’s Mama Dembele (4) goes up for a shot against Arkansas’ Samara Spencer on March 3, 2022 in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The SEC announced Missouri’s conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

 Megan Matty/Missourian

The SEC released the conference schedule for MU women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

The Tigers open SEC play at home against Kentucky on Dec. 29. Kentucky, along with Arkansas and Alabama, will face Missouri in both a home and away game this season. The Razorbacks come to Columbia on Jan. 8 and Alabama visits on Feb. 5.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

