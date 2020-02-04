In women’s basketball, the Southeastern Conference might be one of the toughest in the country.
Headed into the final month of the season, six of the 14 teams in the conference are ranked in the top 25, and a seventh was ranked earlier in the season. The Pac-12 is the only other conference with as many teams in the top 25, led by No. 3 Oregon.
As the picture begins to take shape for the conference and national tournaments, we’re breaking down the conference with a look at the big games on tap that will have SEC and NCAA-wide implications.
The best of the best
South Carolina holds the No. 1 spot in the SEC standings as well as the top spot in the country. The only blemish on the Gamecocks’ résumé is a loss to current No. 18 Indiana on Nov. 28. They’ve been perfect through conference play, scoring under 70 points in a game only once, when they played Tennessee. South Carolina’s only truly close game came against conference foe Mississippi State on Jan. 20, when the Gamecocks held on for a two-point win.
A finish as the top team in the conference is likely, unless Arkansas, Kentucky or Texas A&M can figure out a way to rein in South Carolina’s offense.
The ranked teams
Mississippi State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas are competing for the No. 2 and 3 spots in the conference, and each are nationally ranked in the top 25. LSU is also in the mix, being nationally ranked earlier in the season but falling out after a hard conference slate. The Bulldogs and Vols currently hold the top two spots, respectively, but only a game separates them . With a showdown coming Thursday in Knoxville, a flip in the standings could be coming.
The Razorbacks, Aggies, Wildcats and LSU sit in a four-way tie for the No. 4 spot at 6-3 in the conference. Texas A&M has done most of that without junior guard Chennedy Carter, the team’s leading scorer, who has been out since Jan. 9 with an ankle injury.
If Carter returns soon for the Aggies, Texas A&M could emerge from the four-way tie , but they’ll have to get through Mississippi State, Tennessee or South Carolina with a win if they want to move up any further.
Kentucky now finds itself in a similar position going into the final stretch of the season. Sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, last year’s National Freshman of the Year, left the Wildcats’ matchup with Auburn on Jan. 27 with a finger injury. After getting taped up mid-game she returned to make some key plays to give Kentucky the win. Three days later, the team announced that Howard would miss the next few weeks due to a broken finger.
The rest
The bottom seven teams all have losing conference records, and none have more than three wins. Alabama, Florida and Georgia sit at 3-6 in the conference, while Missouri, Vanderbilt and Auburn fall in at 2-7. Ole Miss finds itself in the unfortunate position of being dead last in the SEC, unable to come up with a conference win at this point in the season.
Due to a poor nonconference showing, MU has the worst overall record of those teams. But after a long stretch of games against the top of the conference, Missouri will get a chance to make up some ground in the standings. It will likely be a battle between Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida and Missouri to climb out of the bottom four and earn a bye in the first round of the conference tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina.
Games to watch
With the SEC seemingly separating itself into upper and lower seven-team contingents, it is clear how Missouri’s schedule may have impacted its struggles. Eight of the Tigers’ first nine conference games were against teams in the top half, all of which are likely to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The load lightens considerably over the final seven games. Missouri will face almost exclusively teams from the conference’s lower half over the next month, with hopes of moving out of the bottom four or possibly climbing as high as eighth place to secure a potential Women’s NIT bid.
Here are three Missouri games and three other games from around the conference that could impact the postseason picture down the stretch.
No. 8 Mississippi State at No. 23 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, SEC Network
NCAA seeding and SEC positioning will both be on the line when the Bulldogs and Lady Vols meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. South Carolina holds a slight lead over both teams in the conference standings, so a win may be necessary for either to stay in the regular season title hunt. The Lady Vols are always a force to be reckoned with on their home floor, and this is a game they may need to win in order to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m. Thursday, SEC Network+
In the muddled lower portion of the standings, Missouri will have several chances to test itself against its peers in the race for a first round bye in the SEC Tournament. The first opportunity will come in Athens, Georgia, where both teams will be looking for a break after three straight losses to nationally ranked opponents.
Connecticut at South Carolina, 6 p.m. Monday, ESPN2
While it won’t impact the SEC standings, South Carolina’s matchup with the No. 4 Huskies will determine how the upper echelon of the conference matches up with the rest of the nation’s best. Both teams are in the hunt for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and Gamecock fans will turn out in droves for one of the most anticipated regular season games in the country.
Florida at Missouri, 2 p.m. Feb. 16, SEC Network+
Another important clash in the bottom seven will take place at Mizzou Arena. The Gators recently snapped a five-game skid with a road upset against Kentucky and will be coming off winnable matchups against Georgia and Mississippi by the time they visit Columbia. The Tigers will welcome back some of their former players for the program’s Alumni Reunion Day.
No. 8 Mississippi State at No. 15 Kentucky, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, ESPN2
Kentucky is one of a pack of teams currently tied for the last of four double byes in the SEC Tournament, and it could be getting Howard, the conference’s leading scorer, back from injury just before this game. She is expected to return in mid-February, potentially in time for the Wildcats’ meeting with the Bulldogs. SEC and NCAA implications will be in play for these two tournament-bound teams.
Missouri at Alabama, 12:40 p.m. March 1, SEC Network+
All 14 SEC teams will play their final regular season games on the afternoon of March 1, with the conference standings and tournament seeds waiting to be finalized. Missouri’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will take on added importance if either side is still in the hunt for eighth place. With each of the top seven teams likely to play in the NCAA Tournament, the highest-placed remaining team will earn an automatic place in the Women’s NIT. Both teams will try to avoid falling into the bottom four of the league standings, which would send them to the conference tournament’s play-in round.