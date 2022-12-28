Sara-Rose Smith, Hayley Frank and Jackson State’s Angel Jackson watch Jackson’s shot (copy)

Missouri’s Sara-Rose Smith, left, and Hayley Frank look to grab a rebound against Jackson State’s Angel Jackson, right, on Dec. 11 at Mizzou Arena. MU went 11-2 in nonconference play and hosts reigning SEC tournament champion Kentucky on Thursday.

 Cora Mitchell/Missourian

After falling to Illinois in its final nonconference game, Missouri women’s basketball will look to get back on track against Southeastern Conference competition.

The Tigers host reigning SEC tournament champion Kentucky in the conference opener for both teams Thursday.

  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

