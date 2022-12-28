After falling to Illinois in its final nonconference game, Missouri women’s basketball will look to get back on track against Southeastern Conference competition.
The Tigers host reigning SEC tournament champion Kentucky in the conference opener for both teams Thursday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
The SEC again boasts a plethora of high-quality teams. Defending national champion South Carolina is 12-0 and sits atop the AP Top 25 poll. LSU is also 12-0 and ranked ninth. Arkansas (13-2) has the most wins of any SEC team thus far and checks in at No. 24.
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee all look like teams that will be jockeying for NCAA Tournament bids during conference play.
Missouri began SEC play 2-0 last year, a start that included a win over top-ranked South Carolina, but slipped to 7-9 by season’s end and failed to win a game in the conference tournament. Coach Robin Pingeton and her team are hoping to be more consistent throughout January, February and March this time around.
Where the Tigers stand
Missouri (11-2) has built a respectable résumé through nonconference play.
Wins over Wake Forest (9-4), UMass (10-3) and Arizona State (7-4) should reflect well when Selection Sunday rolls around. The losses to No. 7 Virginia Tech and Illinois should remain respectable, although picking up a victory against the Hokies or Illini would have been a signature win.
“I think that’s a good body of work to evaluate where we’re at, but there’s some areas to hone in on and work on,” Pingeton said. “I always talk about rebounding and taking care of the ball, because in this league, I feel like that’s very important.”
Continuing to play tough team defense also will be key for the Tigers. Nonconference opponents scored 54.8 points per game and shot 36% from the field.
Lauren Hansen, Hayley Frank, Mama Dembele and Sara Rose-Smith have been MU’s offensive leaders thus far.
Hansen has remained the team’s sharpshooter, averaging 14.8 points per game, while Frank has provided a steady presence at 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Dembele has run the offense effectively as the squad’s point guard, and Rose-Smith has recorded four double-doubles.
SEC outlook
South Carolina appears to be the cream of the league’s crop. The Gamecocks already have three ranked wins — over No. 2 Stanford, No. 10 UCLA and No. 16 Maryland — and appear poised for another run at another national championship.
LSU has yet to suffer a loss under the guidance of coach Kim Mulkey, who left Baylor for her alma mater in 2021. Mulkey led the Tigers to a 26-6 record last season and has the Tigers’ offense clicking thus far. The Bayou Bengals scored 100 or more points in their first five games and have only once been held under 80.
Arkansas has wins over No. 21 Creighton and then-No. 25 Kansas State but has lost two straight heading into conference play. No. 16 Oregon. The Razorbacks host LSU on Thursday.
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State were picked to finish behind South Carolina, LSU and Arkansas in the preseason media poll. Missouri and Auburn were picked to finish 12th and 13th, respectively.
Tennessee was ranked No. 5 in the preseason Top 25 poll but is currently unranked after losses to Stanford, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, Virginia Tech, UCLA and No. 19 Gonzaga.
Vanderbilt went 9-5 in nonconference play, while Texas A&M sits at 5-5 entering conference play.
Entering league play, the SEC is projected to have eight teams in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.
South Carolina is projected as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, while Missouri and Mississippi State are among Creme’s “Last Four In.” Alabama and Ole Miss show up among teams in the “Last Four Byes” category, and Tennessee is projected among the “Last Four Out.”
“From top to bottom, it’s as good as it’s ever been,” Pingeton said of the league’s depth. “Outside of the top three or four, though, it’s wide open for where teams can finish.”
Scouting the Wildcats
Kentucky (8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 95-86 win over Ohio this past Wednesday.
Missouri and Kentucky both lost to Virginia Tech in the Bahamas, before the Wildcats lost to Louisville, Murray State and Florida Gulf Coast.
Kentucky enters conference play averaging 73.1 points per game on 42.7% shooting. The Wildcats have struggled from behind the arc, making only 24.5% of their 3-point attempts.
Robyn Benton, Maddie Scherr and Jada Walker form a dangerous backcourt trio. Benton is scoring a team-high 16.1 points per game, with Walker not far behind at 13.2 points per game. Scherr, an Oregon transfer, leads the team with 5.5 assists per game as the Wildcats’ point guard.
Ajae Petty leads Kentucky in rebounding with 6.2 boards per contest. She’s coming off a 15-point, eight-rebound performance in the win over Ohio.