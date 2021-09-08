Missouri women's basketball will open Southeastern Conference play against a league powerhouse. 

The Tigers' SEC schedule, released Wednesday, opens Dec. 30 at home against South Carolina, which went 26-5 last season and reached the NCAA Final Four. 

The 16-game schedule includes home-and-home games against Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Tigers also will host Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi and Kentucky in SEC play. They'll travel to Vanderbilt, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. 

Robin Pingeton's team will look to improve after going 5-9 in the SEC during the 2020-21 season. The Tigers went 9-13 overall and lost to Arizona State in the second round of the WNIT. 

Missouri opens exhibition play Oct. 28 against Lindenwood and its regular-season debut is Nov. 11 against Murray State at Mizzou Arena. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Summer 2021 General Reporter. Reach me at natemarcus210@gmail.com or (201) 270-7962

Recommended for you