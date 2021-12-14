SEC showing dominance through the first month in women's basketball

LSU women’s basketball madean offseason splash by bringing in coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships with Baylor. The dividends have paid off immediately.
The Tigers are 7-1 with wins over two NCAA Tournament teams from 2021 in No. 12 Iowa State and Missouri State. Preseason First Team All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer is what makes their engine go, averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Pointer is trying to get the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament following a 9-13 season in 2021.
Mulkey’s squad is part of a Southeastern Conference that has been rolling through the first month of the season, with six teams in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Leading the charge for the SEC is South Carolina. The nation’s No. 1 team is 10-0 with a win over full-strength Connecticut and Maryland teams. Senior center Aliyah Boston is playing like a National Player of the Year candidate, averaging 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. Missouri will be the first SEC team to get a crack at the Gamecocks on Dec. 30 when they visit Mizzou Arena.
Behind South Carolina is Tennessee. The seventh-ranked team in the country is experiencing a resurgence under third-year head coach Kellie Harper after three years without an appearance in the top 10. Harper’s team gave Texas its only loss of the season with junior guard Jordan Horston leading the charge. A test against national power Stanford looms Saturday, when Tennessee will test its undefeated record.
Kentucky came into the season with expectations that it would be the biggest challengers to South Carolina. With SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard back, it was well within reason. The Wildcats haven’t quite lived up to those expectations, as they have lost every major challenge they’ve faced so far. With a strong SEC performance, there is still time to build a solid resume but time has run out in the nonconference season.
Texas A&M and Georgia round out the ranked teams in the league.
Following a season that culminated in a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies are 9-2 in their encore looking to claim back-to-back league championships.
Georgia has followed up a 20-5 season with an 8-1 start this year. Leading scorers Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison are back to try and help the Bulldogs improve on their fourth-place SEC finish in 2020-21.
Even the unranked teams have had success. The combined records of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama and Missouri is 36-7 showing how the depth of this league will provide no easy games in 2022.