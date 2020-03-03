The news caught Elle Brown by surprise.
“I remember it clear as day,” the Missouri women’s basketball junior guard said. “We were driving to Target, my mom and I, and we were in the car, and she’s like, ‘I don’t really know how to ask you this, but how would you feel if we moved to Columbia in a couple weeks?’”
It was the summer before Brown’s senior year of high school near Des Moines, Iowa. Brown had already committed to play at Missouri, but she had not expected her parents and two younger brothers to all make the trip with her.
Slightly to her mother’s surprise, Brown took the news well. Her parents had always been close to her athletic endeavors, and now, college would be no different. But for Natasha Kaiser-Brown and Brian Brown, joining their daughter in Columbia meant ending their 16 year run as prominent figures in the athletic department at Drake University.
The Browns were on the move, but in many ways, Columbia and MU had always been home. During Missouri’s first game at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, the family’s past and present relationships with MU will be on full display.
Coming together in Columbia
Natasha Kaiser and Brian Brown met in Great Britain while representing the U.S. at an international track and field meet in 1989. Kaiser was just completing a star-studded career on the track at Missouri, where she set eight program records and won an indoor national championship in the 400-meter run. Brown was a collegiate high jumper at Northwestern State in Louisiana, in the midst of a career that included an indoor national title of his own.
The two became engaged in 1991 and were married in 1992, less than a month after Kaiser won an Olympic silver medal in Barcelona as part of the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team. The following year, they joined forces with Kaiser-Brown’s alma mater.
“Natasha got an opportunity to come back to Mizzou in 1993 and become a restricted earnings coach,” Brian Brown said. “We moved here, and she coached here at Mizzou, and I was a graduate assistant coach and went back to school.”
Over seven years in Columbia, Kaiser-Brown honed her coaching abilities while Brown transitioned into the athletic department workplace, earning a master’s degree and eventually becoming the department’s compliance coordinator. Elle Brown was born in Columbia in 1999, but just as the family began to grow, a new opportunity arose.
In 2000, Kaiser-Brown landed the head coaching job for Drake’s men’s and women’s track and field programs in Des Moines, her hometown. Brian and Elle joined her as the family moved north.
Growing up with the Bulldogs
Brian Brown joined as Kaiser-Brown’s assistant at Drake before moving back into administration and becoming an associate athletics director. Elle’s younger brothers, Quinton and Kristian, were born in the first few years of the family’s new life in Des Moines.
Coaching while raising a young family was not without its challenges.
“There were some practices where I would have Elle on my hip and I’m trying to explain a thing, but people are distracted,” Kaiser-Brown said. “They would play with the baby and they’re not listening to me.”
It was uncommon for a woman to lead a men’s and women’s team, especially as a parent of young kids. But Kaiser-Brown saw it as a chance to set a positive example.
“It was a great opportunity to learn how to coach men and learn how to coach women and then also show them that it can be done from a woman’s perspective with a kid,” she said. “I’m coaching women, and women are going to have kids or they’re going to want to be coaches, and they can see that this is okay and this is now the norm.”
Elle Brown grew up on the Drake campus surrounded by Bulldogs sports, especially track and field. But basketball entered her life early as well. Kaiser-Brown said Elle was participating in basketball camps and clinics from the time she was four years old.
Missouri, too, was never too far from the family’s mind.
“I think it was fifth grade, my parents were like, ‘Let’s go check out Mizzou’s homecoming,’” Elle Brown said. “I didn’t even know what that meant, but I was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to a football game, fine by me. I love sports.’”
The family trip to Columbia turned into a lasting memory for the future Tiger.
“I got this glow-in-the-dark football that I still have to this day,” she said. “And it was the coolest experience ever, there’s tons of fireworks, tons of smoke; it was awesome.”
In 2006, Brian Brown became director of the Drake Relays, an esteemed track meet featuring high school, collegiate and professional athletes on Drake’s campus. Elle Brown balanced track and basketball up until a point in high school, when an AAU tournament conflicted with the Drake Relays. In a decision that would determine the direction of her athletic career, Elle chose not to follow in her parents’ footsteps.
“I went the basketball route, and my mom was sad about it for a little bit, but then she was just really excited that I was doing something I love,” Elle Brown said.
Kaiser-Brown concurred that the decision disappointed her at first, but she understood why basketball meant more to her daughter.
“There were a lot of trips, a lot of AAU, a lot of money, a lot of shoes, a lot of tournament fees, a lot of private coaches,” Kaiser-Brown said of the family’s commitment to Elle’s basketball career. “I feel like if you’re in the track season, you’re in it, and there isn’t anything else. But I got it because that’s the direction she was going.”
Elle had already met Missouri coach Robin Pingeton and members of her staff at youth tournaments and a prior visit to Columbia, and in the fall of her junior year, she announced her intention to become a Tiger. Drake was one of her top options, but again, she departed from her parents’ path.
“I think growing up at Drake, I kind of already knew what all that was about and I was looking for something new,” Elle Brown said. “This wasn’t too far from home, and it wasn’t too close, and it was perfect.”
Keeping it in the family
During Elle Brown’s junior year, Sarah Reesman, a deputy athletics director at Missouri, reached out to Brian Brown about the nascent Mizzou Made program, the department’s way of promoting student-athletes’ achievements off the field and after graduation.
Brian loved the opportunity and was prepared to relocate. With Elle on the way to Columbia anyway, the move made even more sense. But it was still a difficult decision.
“It’s rare that a head female coach can coach two positions at a Division I university, and he’s the Drake Relays director, so now they’re going to miss two people that are going to move immediately,” Kaiser-Brown said. “It’s kind of like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this to Drake.’”
Ultimately, the couple decided to go for itr. Kaiser-Brown secured a position as a track and field assistant at Missouri, and the family moved south in the summer of 2016. It was an adjustment for the children, especially given how fast things had escalated, but everyone acclimated to Columbia before long.
Elle Brown played her final high school season at Rock Bridge before moving on to MU. Although she had originally chosen to move away from her childhood home, she now sees the benefits of having the family close by in college.
“It’s cool to be able to see them every day when I want to,” she said. “They work at the (Mizzou Athletics Training Complex), so it’s easy for me to see them. It’s really cool to be able to go home and get a home-cooked meal whenever, too.”
Quinton Brown stayed close to home with his college decision as well, joining the basketball and track and field teams at Columbia College. Kristian Brown is now in high school at Rock Bridge. Elle has filled an expanded role for the Tigers this year after rarely seeing the court as a young player on Missouri’s NCAA Tournament-bound teams of the past two years.
In January, Reesman met with Kaiser-Brown to discuss an opportunity. Each year at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, a former female athlete from each school is honored as an SEC Legend. Kaiser-Brown could not believe at first that Reesman wanted her to accept this year’s honor.
“She pops in, and she starts talking about this legend thing, and this ceremony,” Kaiser-Brown said. “I thought she was going to ask me to escort Karissa Schweizer … And she was like, ‘No, I was asking if you wanted to do it.’”
At halftime of Missouri’s opening round game against Mississippi on Wednesday, Kaiser-Brown will be honored as the Tigers’ latest SEC Legend. As a participant in the game, it is unclear if Elle will be able to witness the ceremony, and Quinton and Kristian won’t be making the trip because of school. But however things turn out, it figures to be a special family moment.
“I think again, it’s part of that alignment that you couldn’t script,” Brian Brown said. “I think it’s one of those situations where I’m proud to be there watching Elle represent, watching Natasha be honored, and to be present.”
For Kaiser-Brown, the award is special for how it celebrates her entire career’s accomplishments together.
“You get a lot of recognition, a lot of awards, but each one is different,” she said. “This one is like looking at my total body of work and not just what I did at Mizzou, but then moving on throughout making national teams and all that stuff.”
For a few minutes on the court in Greenville, the different pages of the Browns’ Missouri history will all come together.