With every team completing their 16-game regular season conference schedule, the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball scene turns its attention to Nashville, Tennessee, where all 14 teams will battle it out for the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
There is no shortage of storylines.
Can South Carolina continue its dominance? Will LSU keep up its dream inaugural season under Kim Mulkey? Can Kentucky stay hot? How many SEC teams will get in the NCAA Tournament?
All that and more will be answered this week.
The Bracket
The first thing that sticks out is the strength of the bottom half of the bracket. Georgia spent most of the season in the AP Top 25, while Kentucky has recovered from a slow start in conference play and is riding a six-game win streak.
That, combined with Tennessee and LSU waiting with a double-bye, creates the possibility for two exciting quarterfinals and a high-level semifinal.
Players to watch
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: The National Player of the Year candidate recently set the SEC record for most consecutive double-doubles. She is also the defensive anchor for the nation’s No. 1 team.
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky: While the two-time SEC Player of the Year likely won’t three-peat, her all-around game makes the scorching hot Wildcats a threat in Nashville.
Khayla Pointer, LSU: Pointer is third in the conference in scoring, second in assists and grabs 6.5 rebounds per game. She makes Mulkey’s team go.
Rae Burrell, Tennessee: Jordan Horston has been the Lady Vols‘ best player this season but is unavailable in the tournament due to an injury. With that, Burrell will be counted on to step up.
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss: After Howard, Austin is arguably the top WNBA prospect in the SEC. Her ability to protect the rim gives a lot of teams in the conference problems.
Que Morrison, Georgia: Morrison was the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season. Her ability to wreak havoc on that end and distribute the ball on offense makes her valuable to the Bulldogs.
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas: Missouri fans have seen first hand how lethal Ramirez can be with two 20-plus point games against the Tigers. She leads the Razorbacks in scoring and shoots 41.2% from long distance.
Hayley Frank, Missouri: With the uncertainty surrounding the Tigers‘ roster lately, Frank is arguably Missouri’s most important player. She leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage and is tied for the conference lead in makes.
Best second-round game: Arkansas vs. Missouri
It’s a toss up between this one and Mississippi State vs. Kentucky, but with the precarious position of both the Razorbacks and Tigers this game has the most meaning.
Arkansas took Missouri down twice in the regular season by double-digits thanks to standout performances from Ramirez. It’s worth noting that the Hogs were shorthanded in both games. In the first they were without frontcourt contributor Erynn Barnum and the second without second-leading scorer Makayla Daniels.
For the Tigers, this game brings an opportunity to secure another quality win following their triumph over Florida. They’ll need to put forth a better defensive effort after surrendering more than 80 points twice to Arkansas.
The winner will get a shot at No. 1 South Carolina.
Best potential quarterfinal: LSU vs. Kentucky
Kentucky enters as the winner of six straight games —the longest behind South Carolina. If the Wildcats beat Mississippi State in the second round, it would create a must-watch game between them and LSU.
LSU has been the SEC’s second-most consistent team. Mulkey’s group is balanced and deep, and they’ll provide a great challenge in Nashville.
The potential individual matchup of Pointer and Howard would make this game outstanding and whoever comes out on top has the potential to make a deep run.
Prediction: South Carolina over LSU
Aside from the slip against Missouri, the Gamecocks have been the nation’s most consistent team. There is too much firepower between Boston, Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke to think they won’t bring the title home. A win here could propel South Carolina to its second national championship.