On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference tips off its 41st season of women’s basketball with a seven-game slate of opening-day action. Missouri will feature in the very first tipoff when it faces Tennessee at 4 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Tigers have emerged from nonconference play with plenty of questions to answer. The team’s 3-10 start is the worst in its decade under head coach Robin Pingeton, and the SEC docket looks as challenging as ever. As all 14 programs get set for conference action, it’s time to take a look at where the teams stand and how the next few months might look for Missouri.
The top of the heap
As nonconference play concludes, six programs stand out as the top contenders in the conference. No. 4 South Carolina, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 Tennessee are the SEC’s representatives in the latest AP Top 25, and all but Tennessee have been ranked every week of the season so far.
South Carolina boasts one of the most impressive wins of the year in women’s basketball, a 74-59 triumph over defending national champion Baylor in November. The Gamecocks enter conference play on a six-game win streak and look to be the SEC’s top representative in the national championship conversation.
Texas A&M and Kentucky are looking to build off seasons in which they finished in the conference’s top four and advanced at least one round in the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State’s ranking suggests it has taken a step back from its recent status as a national contender, but the Bulldogs nearly knocked off No. 5 Stanford in November and should remain one of the SEC’s most dangerous teams.
Arkansas hopes to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, although it did not face any nationally ranked teams in its 12-1 start.
After an uncharacteristically poor season led to the firing of coach Holly Warlick, Tennessee is looking to revive its vaunted program under Kellie Harper. The Lady Vols are 10-2 and have been ranked as high as 17th in the country.
The rest of the pack
LSU may be the best of the eight remaining teams, but below the Tigers, the conference seems muddled, with several squads trying to fight their way toward NCAA Tournament contention.
Georgia is always solid, having finished with a winning record every year since 1981-82. Auburn reached the dance as a No. 10 seed last year and returns one of the conference’s top players, Unique Thompson.
Alabama and Vanderbilt were among the SEC’s worst last season, but each showed signs of progress in nonconference play and will hope to keep improving as January and February roll on. Florida and Mississippi appear likely to keep their places near the bottom of the conference standings.
As the only team in the SEC to enter conference play with a losing record, Missouri may have the most ground of anyone to make up if it wants to return to the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year. The Tigers’ nonconference struggles did include difficult tests against some of the best mid-major teams in the country, so some of those losses could be excused if the team can make enough noise within the conference.
Missouri likely needs a record of at least 11-5 in the SEC regular season, with a handful of signature wins over the league’s best and at least one or two wins in the conference tournament, to get the final record above .500.
Missouri’s SEC schedule
Head coach Robin Pingeton repeatedly said that Missouri women’s basketball played a tough nonconference schedule by design.
The SEC slate is going to be even tougher, and Missouri didn’t have any choice in that. Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming SEC games and a look at what MU will have to do if it wants to finish with its postseason hopes alive.
At Tennessee, 4 p.m. Thursday
Tennessee’s current record: 10-2.
Top 25 ranking: 22.
SEC standing: 6 (Tied with LSU).
Missouri’s SEC opener is probably one of the toughest games of the conference schedule. Tennessee comes into 2020 with just two losses on its record, both to teams currently ranked in the AP top 25, plus a win over then-No. 14 Notre Dame. The Volunteers had a similar start to their 2018-19 season but faltered in conference play, going 7-9, with one of those losses to the Tigers in Columbia.
Missouri is going to have a tougher time of beating Tennessee this year, as Thompson-Boling arena is a tough environment and the Tigers are 0-4 on the road this season. If they want a chance to start 2020 off with a win, they’ll have to find a way to beat the Vols’ stingy defense.
Tennessee has held opponents to just 54 points per game on the season with a sub-30% 2-point field goal percentage and from behind the arc. The Vols defense has been particularly good in the 12-game series with the Tigers, holding Missouri to 60 points or less in six of their meetings and under 70 in two.
The few games MU has won in the matchup have been decided by five points or less. That means a win will not only require the Tigers to find an answer for Tennessee’s defense, but they’ll need to step up their own as well. Rebounds will be a key stat to watch, as UT has outrebounded opponents 52.2 to 36. Rebounding has been an area of struggle for the Tigers, but even cutting down this margin would give Missouri a fighting chance.
Vs. LSU, 1 p.m. Sunday
LSU’s current record: 10-2.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 6 (Tied with Tennessee).
LSU comes into conference play with an impressive win over then-No. 15 Michigan State on its schedule but not many other marquee wins. The Tigers from Louisiana had a similar start in the 2018-19 season and ended up falling to 7-9 in conference play, including a loss to Missouri in February.
Without any big changes to the lineup, a similar conference performance may be expected. MU will need to capitalize on the games against middle-of-the-pack conference teams, and the matchup with LSU will be one of them.
Redshirt senior Ayana Mitchell is coming off a hot December in which she shot almost 90% the last four games. If she continues that pace in LSU’s season opener against Alabama on Thursday, Missouri has to find a way to ice her hot hand. Junior Khayla Pointer leads scorers with 15.2 points per game, so if Mitchell isn’t an offensive threat, Pointer will be.
Vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Jan. 9
Mississippi State’s current record: 12-2.
Top 25: 15.
SEC: 5.
Mississippi State consistently finds a way to dominate not just the SEC but the rest of the country. The Bulldogs finished the 2018-19 season 15-1 in the conference and were pushed out of the NCAA Tournament by a red-hot Oregon team.
Standouts Teiaira McCowan and Anriel Howard may be in the professional leagues now, but that doesn’t mean Mississippi State will be any easier to beat. Jessika Carter has filled the hole nicely, averaging a double-double.
Missouri will have to be especially careful with its ballhandling, as the Bulldogs force 22.3 turnovers per game and score over 25 points off them. Turnovers have been a weak point for the Tigers, especially coming up to bite them in a loss to New Mexico in the Cancun Challenge on Thanksgiving.
Turnovers certainly won’t be the only thing they have to worry about, but it’s a start.
At Arkansas, 2 p.m. Jan. 12
Arkansas’ current record: 12-1.
Top 25: 20.
SEC: 1 (Tied with South Carolina and Texas A&M).
Arkansas is looking hot after a near-undefeated start, but the SEC slate is where the Razorbacks ran into trouble last season. They finished 6-10 in conference play, including a 71-53 loss to Missouri, after an 11-3 nonconference start.
And the Razorbacks don’t have an easy start to 2020, with games against Texas A&M and South Carolina before coming to Missouri. Those two games will tell the Tigers what they really have to expect from Arkansas — whether its current ranking is a fluke or not.
The Razorbacks make almost 10 3s a game, shooting at a 38% clip. The Tigers have struggled defending players with strong performances from behind the arc, and Amber Ramirez comes in with just that type of threat.
Vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16
South Carolina’s current record: 12-1.
Top 25: 4.
SEC: 1 (Tied with Arkansas and Texas A&M).
South Carolina and Missouri have an interesting recent history, and it’s been exacerbated by the fact that the teams seem to trade blows.
The last four games have been split between the two Columbias, and it appears that Missouri always rises to the quality of play of South Carolina. A similar performance would be needed this year, as the Gamecocks are once again atop the SEC and have one loss, to then-No. 17 Indiana.
The rebounding woes that have plagued Missouri will be the biggest challenge. South Carolina outrebounds opponents by 11, snagging almost 50 off the boards. The Tigers have struggled to keep pace with opponents, being outrebounded by Princeton by 15 in a Dec. 18 loss.
Pingeton has been preaching the need for “gang rebounding” all season, and this is the game it needs to show up in.
At Ole Miss, 2 p.m. Jan. 19
Ole Miss’ current record: 7-6.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 13.
Ole Miss is a fellow SEC basement dweller, and the Rebels' 3-13 conference record from 2018-19 looks to be repeated. If any games on the schedule are must-win for a chance at postseason play, this is one of them.
And if the Tigers lose to South Carolina and with the matchup against Texas A&M following, a win could provide a reprieve or needed momentum. A chance to better their rebounding stats also comes in this game, as Ole Miss comes in being outrebounded by opponents (albeit by just one).
At Texas A&M, 3 p.m. Jan. 26
Texas A&M’s current record: 12-1.
Top 25: 11.
SEC: 1 (Tied with Arkansas and South Carolina).
Chennedy Carter is continuing her takeover of the SEC, leading scoring with 22.8 points per game. She’s taken Texas A&M to a No. 1 standing in the SEC and a top-15 ranking in the country, and the Aggies are looking to build on a 12-4 conference record from last season.
Missouri has found a way to stop her, taking a 75-67 overtime win last season. But that came via late-game heroics from Sophie Cunningham, and the Tigers have been looking for a closer to fill her shoes since she was drafted in April.
Vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m. Jan. 30
Kentucky’s current record: 11-1.
Top 25: 13.
SEC: 4.
The Wildcats' lone loss came in a 67-66 matchup with Louisville, the current No. 7 team in the country. Besides that game, Kentucky has been perfect, holding opponents to fewer than 50 points per game and scoring well over 70.
It's led by sophomore Rhyne Howard, last year's SEC and national Freshman of the Year. She’s dropping 20.9 points a game in an impressive follow-up from her freshman campaign. Howard is just as successful from the field as she is from behind the arc, so Missouri will have its hands full trying to find a way to stop her.
Vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m. Feb. 2
Arkansas travels to Columbia for the second of the home-and-home games. The Razorbacks will have played Vanderbilt, Georgia, Florida and Alabama between the matchups.
at Georgia, 6 p.m. Feb. 6
Georgia’s current record: 9-4.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 10 (Tied with Florida).
This game is against another bottom-of-the-SEC team and presents the opportunity for a needed win for Missouri. The Bulldogs finished 9-7 in conference play last season, with a 61-35 loss to the Tigers.
To repeat that, Missouri needs to keep Georgia away from the charity stripe. It brings with it one of the best free throw shooting percentages in the SEC, and four players shoot over 80%. The Tigers should also take the opportunity to pressure Georgia’s guards, as the team is comitting 17.8 turnovers a game.
At LSU, 6 p.m. Feb. 10
Missouri travels to Baton Rouge for the second matchup between the two Tigers. LSU will have played Texas A&M twice, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Tennessee between matchups.
Vs. Florida, 2 p.m. Feb. 16
Florida’s current record: 9-4.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 10 (Tied with Georgia).
Florida finished with a 3-13 conference record last season, but one of those came in an upset win over Missouri. This year, the two teams will be a little more even, as the Gators come in with already one more win than they pulled off all of last season.
Kiara Smith and Lavender Biggs are each scoring 13 points a game, with a third Gator averaging double figures to create a balanced attack. Zada Williams leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game, creating another problem for the Tigers on the boards.
At Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. Feb. 20
Vanderbilt’s current record: 10-3.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 8 (Tied with Alabama).
Vanderbilt may be the surprise of the SEC. The Commodores already have three more wins than they did last season and are looking to forget a 2-14 conference showing.
Mariella Fasoula leads the team, averaging 15.7 points per game. She recorded four straight double-doubles earlier in the season, and Vanderbilt has leaned on her after its second leading scorer, Brinae Alexander, was ruled out for the season because of an Achilles injury in December.
Vanderbilt lost two in a row after Alexander went down, but it’s since righted the ship to come in to SEC play with a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
Vs. Ole Miss, 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Ole Miss comes to town for a the second of two games between the teams. The Rebels will have seen Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas and Kentucky between the matchups.
Vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. Feb. 27
Auburn’s current record: 6-5.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 12.
Missouri’s home slate ends with a matchup against the Tigers from Alabama. MU will recognize four seniors who have seen everything from NCAA Tournament appearances to one of the worst starts to a season in program history.
But perhaps that, coupled with their final home game, will bring some firepower out in the likes of Amber Smith, Jordan Roundtree, Jordan Chavis, and Hannah Schuchts. Smith, Roundtree and Chavis could have a particularly strong showing, as Auburn gives up over nine 3s a game and each is shooting above 35% from behind the arc on the season. Look for Pingeton to take advantage of that matchup.
At Alabama, 12:40 p.m. Mar. 1
Alabama’s current record: 10-3.
Top 25: N/A.
SEC: 8 (Tied with Vanderbilt).
The regular-season SEC schedule concludes with a matchup against Alabama. Missouri handed the Crimson Tide a 82-47 loss last season, one of their 11 conference losses.
'Bama is another good free throw shooting team, but only Jordan Lewis is averaging double figures. Six other players average between seven and 9.9 points a game, but none stands out as someone who can take the shot if Lewis is cold. If Missouri can limit Lewis and force the 15 turnovers Alabama has been coughing up, a win to cap the season is possible.
Every game is crucial for a team that finished the nonconference slate at 3-10, especially when comes to conference tournament seedings. The SEC Tournament is March 4-8 in Greenville, South Carolina.