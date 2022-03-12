Women’s college basketball this week has been highlighted by mid-majors punching their tickets to the NCAA Tournament. Teams like UMass have used it as an opportunity to get off the bubble and have a relaxing Selection Sunday.
While some are celebrating, others are sweating. Most power conference teams on the bubble have not taken the court in a week with their fate in the hands of the selection committee.
Missouri falls into that category. The last time the Tigers were on the floor they took an overtime loss to Arkansas, their third defeat to the Razorbacks. It was a fitting end to an up-and-down regular season that has MU playing the waiting game.
With the bracket being revealed Sunday night, it’s time to take a look at the Tigers’ resume and how it stacks up to the rest of the field.
The good
Unlike with men’s basketball, the NCAA has not provided team sheets for women. The assumption will be that quality victories are determined the same way with Quadrant 1 wins being home wins over teams ranked 1-30, neutral court wins over teams ranked 1-50 and road wins over teams ranked 1-75 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool.
The Tigers’ resume is highlighted by the win over No. 1 South Carolina. Until this past Sunday, MU was the only team to knock off the Gamecocks.
Villanova is the only other bubble team that can say it has a win of that caliber. The Wildcats own a road win over UConn, the No. 4 team in the NET rankings.
Missouri has supported the win over South Carolina with two other Quadrant 1 wins in conference play with road victories over Florida and Alabama.
The strength of the Southeastern Conference played into the Tigers hands throughout the season. Every conference win they got except the home victory over Auburn qualified as a Quadrant 2 win and resulted in a resume with no bad losses.
The bad
On the surface, Missouri’s 11-2 nonconference record looks solid. Unfortunately for the Tigers, there isn’t much substance to the wins with none of them being Quadrant 1 or 2. That combined with losses in its two best opportunities to Baylor and Missouri State left MU with work to do in the SEC.
As mentioned earlier, the Tigers did not lose to any bad teams. The worst loss Missouri took according to the NET rankings was to Mississippi St. which is ranked 60th.
The losses still hurt, though.
Part of the NET is margin of victory, and during the Tigers' four-game losing streak in February, all the defeats came by at least 14 points. That includes double-digit home losses to Arkansas and Kentucky where MU had a chance to win entering the fourth quarter.
If Missouri misses the tournament, missed opportunities will no doubt be the thing that hurts the most. Early season two-point losses on the road against Baylor and LSU were great resilient performances from the Tigers, but coming up just short could be the difference between dancing and the WNIT.
Overview
As of today, Missouri’s body of work has it in the “Last Four In” according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme. That seeding would see the Tigers having to compete in a play-in game to get in the main bracket.
Florida State, Villanova and Dayton also fall into that group and average three Quadrant 1 wins apiece meaning MU is right on par with the rest of the teams but, as mentioned earlier, has the best win out of those four teams.
One wrinkle that could take the Tigers out of the play-in game would be Missouri State winning the Missouri Valley Conference. It would take Southern Illinois out of the bracket and move every at-large team up a line.
While coach Robin Pingeton’s group appears safe according to projections, there will no doubt be some nerves Sunday as the sun sets in Columbia.