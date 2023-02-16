Senior leaders propel Missouri to much-needed win over Mississippi State

In a game of scoring runs, Missouri women’s basketball took down Mississippi State 75-62 on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
After scoring just 33 points against Arkansas on Sunday, the Tigers found their rhythm on offense against the Bulldogs. They shot 55% from behind the arc and assisted on 14 of 23 made buckets.
Those numbers, paired with 20 forced turnovers in an inspired defensive performance, secured an important home win for Missouri to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
“We asked them to really buy in to what the (scouting report) was and put together our 3-2 defense in one day,” Robin Pingeton said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to get it installed, but they embraced it.”
Seniors Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen picked up their level of play when their team needed it most. The veteran leaders combined for 42 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Frank led the way with 22 points.
Freshman Ashton Judd had a breakout game to compliment Frank and Hansen, finishing with a season-high 17 points to go along with two steals.
Mississippi State (18-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first six minutes of action, with JerKaila Jordan hitting two 3-pointers in a row to spark the Bulldogs’ offense.
Then Missouri (16-10, 5-8) managed to turn the tide by forcing four turnovers in the final four minutes of the quarter, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to 16-10.
“There was gonna come a point in the game tonight where that little negative voice was going to creep in,” Pingeton said. “I thought we finally figured out how to beat it back down.”
The Tigers made only 31% of their field goals in the first quarter, but seven total Mississippi State turnovers kept them in the game.
From there, Missouri played like a team with its season on the line, picking up the intensity on both ends of the floor.
The Tigers maintained their positive momentum in the second quarter, outscoring MSU 15-7 over the course of the first six minutes of the period. They made 3-of-4 shots from behind the arc and forced four more Bulldogs turnovers to take a 25-23 lead at the 3:52 mark.
Mississippi State found its offensive rhythm again at the end of the half, but the Tigers held on to a 32-28 lead going into the break.
After making 5-of-16 shots in the opening quarter, Missouri went 7 of 12 in the second and assisted on five of those buckets.
Improved ball movement and continued defensive pressure allowed the Tigers to get higher quality looks on offense, which the likes of Judd and Frank took advantage of. They combined for 16 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting.
Judd continued to light up the scoreboard in the third quarter, extending Missouri’s lead to 40-34 with two straight 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs went on a quick 9-2 run to reclaim the lead, but Missouri took it right back and never relinquished it.
The Tigers responded with an 11-2 run from the 4:33 mark until the end of the quarter. Lauren Hansen caught fire, hitting two 3-pointers to reach 1,000 points in her career.
“Honestly, when they hugged me like that after the shot, I had no idea why,” Hansen said. “I thought we had just won.”
Four turnovers stalled MSU’s offense to end the quarter, and Missouri’s defensive intensity continued to improve as the game progressed.
Frank hit two shots from behind the arc to open the fourth quarter for the Tigers. She became more aggressive in the final frame of the game right when her team needed her to close it out.
The Tigers held on to the lead from there, keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with three games left in the regular season.
“I think it was just the mindset to continue fighting and continue pushing that ultimately made the difference,” Hansen said.
The Tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M (6-17, 1-12). The game will air on SEC Network.