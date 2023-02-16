 Skip to main content
Senior leaders propel Tigers to much-needed win over Mississippi State

In a game of scoring runs, Missouri women’s basketball took down Mississippi State 75-62 on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

After scoring just 33 points against Arkansas on Sunday, the Tigers found their rhythm on offense against the Bulldogs. They shot 55% from behind the arc and assisted on 14 of 23 made buckets.

Guard Katlyn Gilbert goes for layup past Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes

Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert goes for a layup as Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes defends Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The Bulldogs were the 35th-ranked team in the NET before the game. The Tigers were ranked 59th. 
Head coach Robin Pingeton, right, talks with the players during a timeout

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, right, talks with the players during a timeout against Mississippi State on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers had lost eight of their past 10 games before beating Mississippi State.
Asianae Johnson blocks Ashton Judd while she shooting the ball

Mississippi State's Asianae Johnson defends Missouri's Ashton Judd while she shoots Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Judd scored 17 points, and the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 75-62.
Mississippi State player JerKaila Jordan, left, and Mizzou player Lauren Hansen fight for the ball.

Mississippi State’s JerKaila Jordan, left, and Missouri’s Lauren Hansen fight for the ball. Hansen scored 20 points and recorded six rebounds and three assists in the Tigers’ win.
Guard Lauren Hansen launches herself back up after being knocked over

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen launches herself back up after being knocked over Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Hansen scored 20 points against Mississippi State.
Lauren Hansen, center, celebrates with the rest of the Missouri women’s basketball team after winning against Mississippi State

Lauren Hansen, center, celebrates with the rest of the Missouri women’s basketball team after winning against Mississippi State on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. During the second half, Hansen scored the 1,000th point of her career.
  Sports Reporter, Fall 2022

