Even on senior day, Missouri women’s basketball’s freshmen stole the show.
Before the Tigers’ game against Mississippi on Sunday, Amber Smith, Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Roundtree and Jordan Chavis were honored for their service to the program. While Missouri celebrated the occasion with an 82-67 win, it was freshmen Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell who led the charge, combining for 42 of the team’s points.
The win was Missouri’s second straight, marking the first time all season it has strung together consecutive victories. It keeps the Tigers squarely in the hunt for a first-round bye in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and a potential postseason slot in the Women’s NIT.
Missouri (8-19, 5-9) will not round out its home schedule for another four days, but the weekend option was deemed best for senior day to allow players’ families to attend. The seniors combined for 29 points, led by Smith’s 11.
Schuchts and Roundtree each scored seven, with Schuchts adding seven rebounds. Chavis scored four points, including a jumper for the game’s first basket.
“I’m proud of our seniors,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “It’s obviously a special group. You go through a four-year journey, and on one hand, it feels like it’s been forever, and on the other hand, it seems like it goes by in the blink of an eye.”
None of the seniors were made available for the postgame press conference because of a pre-arranged autograph session with fans.
Missouri came out hot with a 9-0 run to start the game, but both teams struggled to find the basket down the stretch of the first quarter. Ole Miss (7-20, 0-14) shot just 15.8% in the period while the Tigers endured a field goal drought of nearly five minutes before a late Hayley Frank 3-pointer. Missouri led 17-6 after the first quarter.
The story was much of the same in the second quarter. The Tigers again started on a 9-0 run, extending the lead to 35-16 by halftime. Ole Miss had missed its first 14 3-pointers before Taylor Smith knocked down a pair in the final minutes of the half.
As has happened time and again this season, Missouri’s momentum seemed to disappear in the third quarter. While Ole Miss was unable to close the gap significantly, it outscored the Tigers 29-26 in the period and shot above 50% on both field goals and 3-pointers.
The fourth quarter was similarly close, but the Rebels never made it back within single digits. Frank finished with 22 points on near-perfect shooting, while Blackwell secured her fourth double-double in five games with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“Things have been clicking really well,” Frank said. “We did a really good job of just getting one more pass, and we’re playing really well together.”
Missouri’s rivals in the lower half of the SEC did not do it any favors Sunday. Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the three teams directly above the Tigers in the standings, each upset higher-placed teams. Alabama’s last-second takedown of No. 9 Mississippi State on the road was one of the SEC's biggest surprises of the year.
Missouri was able to keep pace with the trio of teams by beating last-place Ole Miss, but it remains a game behind each of them with two remaining. The Tigers must surpass at least one to earn a bye in the SEC Tournament, and they must overtake all three to have a likely shot at an automatic Women’s NIT berth.
The regular season home schedule will wrap up for Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday when Auburn pays a visit to Mizzou Arena.