In the midst of a disappointing season, it can be hard to see the history happening.
The 2018-19 Missouri women’s basketball team had plenty of history-making moments. It included a fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, a record-breaking year for standout Sophie Cunningham, a first-ever trip to the semifinal round of the conference tournament and big wins over ranked conference foes like Tennessee, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
Compare that to a disappointing 2019-20 season with a 6-17 record, only three wins in Southeastern conference play and any postseason hopes all but dashed. With five regular season games left, the Tigers have fallen to the bottom four in the SEC after consistently competing with the top in the conference.
History-making moments are happening for the wrong reasons. Take, for example, Missouri’s loss on Dec. 18 to Princeton in which it scored 33 points, the fewest in a game in program history.
During a rebuilding year it’s become hard to look past the team’s struggles and see what’s to come.
But there are flashes, like in Missouri’s 73-65 win over Georgia on Feb. 6, where the Tigers look composed, talented and a little something like their former selves. In those games, the lens of frustration comes off and history, the program-changing kind, can still be found.
Most often, it comes in the form of an electrifying, athletic, passionate 6-foot freshman guard.
Replacing Sophie
The big question mark following the close of the 2018-19 season was who would replace all-time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham after she and departed for the WNBA. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has graduated her own Cunningham-esque player in A’ja Wilson, so she has special insight on how the Tigers can move past their star.
“It’s hard, because they’re irreplaceable,” she said after the matchup against Missouri on Jan. 16. “They’ve done so much for your program on and off the court. When that hole is left, it takes a couple of players, and it takes a couple of older players ... It’s really hard, you’ve just got to keep recruiting. You’ve got to find somebody to make your forget about those contributions, and that’s hard.”
Many thought senior guard/forward Amber Smith would be that older player to fill the hole, but she’s been inconsistent and her leadership skills don’t manifest in the same way the fiery Cunningham’s did. Instead, it seems that newcomer Aijha Blackwell is doing her best to make the Tigers move on from what they once had.
Missouri’s top recruit in the 2019 class and a top-10 overall prospect, Blackwell turned down offers from programs like Louisville, where she had a connection with head coach Jeff Walz from her days with USA basketball, to play for her home state, much like Cunningham did. And fans might notice the freshman rolls her game shorts in a similar fashion to the now Phoenix Mercury guard.
But that’s not where the similarities end.
Measuring up
Start with their scouting profiles. Dan Olson, a former women’s basketball head coach and a sought-after evaluator of high school girls basketball players since 2004, used the word “creator” when he evaluated each. He said that both “attack” the basket with strength and confidence. Olson also noted that the two could exploit and read defenders to create shots, for themselves and for their teammates.
Blackwell matches Cunningham’s game in both on-the-court style and intangibles, and her stats back that up. Compare the current freshman’s averages through 24 games with Cunningham’s averages in her freshman campaign during the 2015-16 season, and the numbers are nearly identical.
In her first season in a Missouri uniform, Cunningham averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds a game playing an average of 30 minutes in the 32 games she started. Blackwell currently averages 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while playing an average of 28 minutes. She’s started 17 of the 24 games Missouri has played, first in the home opener and then every game since the beginning of December.
Cunningham was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime player, but Blackwell is proving the next Sophie is here as she slowly moves up the ranks in all-time freshman stats. As of Missouri’s contest with Louisiana State, Blackwell is third all-time in freshman points with 329, fifth all-time in freshman points per game, ninth all-time in freshman 3-pointers made and third all-time in freshman free-throws made.
Figuring the Tigers play five more regular season games and at least one game in the SEC Tournament, the St. Louis product would have to score 20 points a game to match Sophie, the No. 2 freshman scorer all-time with 448 points.
Blackwell, at her best, is a downhill driving guard who forces her opponents to take away the lanes defensively. She seems to have an ability to shoot the ball from awkward positions and make the basket, often drawing a key foul under the rim. When Missouri’s inconsistent offense sputters, hand the ball off to Blackwell and she’ll produce something.
Sound familiar? That’s because the Tigers often relied on Cunningham in the same way, and in many instances, games were won because Missouri handed the prolific guard the ball late and said ‘Do what you do.’ It was that approach that led to a win over Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinal in 2019 and an upset over Mississippi State in Starkville in February of the same year.
Room for growth
Blackwell also has spectacular court vision, seeing the floor better than most and creating plays out of nowhere. She’s even tried the age-old trick of inbounding the ball to herself by taking advantage of an innocent defender with their back turned to the ball. It worked against one of the giants of the conference, Mississippi State, resulting in a layup for Blackwell that brought life to the crowd and the team.
But it’s a skill that has often gotten her in trouble and highlighted some room for growth. Blackwell is prone to cough up the ball by trying to force something that isn’t there, and it’s in these moments that those watching are reminded that she’s just a freshman.
Her assist to turnover ratio is .58 and the guard often leads the team in turnovers per game. If she can learn to hold the ball and not broadcast her passes to defenders, which will come with time, Blackwell’s game could improve even more than her already impressive performances.
With the ball in her hands more by cutting down on turnovers, Blackwell should also have the chance to improve her shot. The freshman has shot the ball six fewer times than Cunningham did in 2015-16, and Blackwell has played in eight fewer games. As much as Missouri relied on Cunningham, it’s relying on Blackwell even more this season.
Blackwell doesn’t have the same shooting ability as Cunningham, who could create opportunities to drive because of her outside shot. Blackwell has a drive-first mentality, which works because she’s so aggressive in the lane and isn’t the same deep threat. She’s an under 30% shooter from 3 and an overall 37% shooter from the field. Cunningham was a 35% shooter from deep as a freshman.
Where she really drops off from Cunningham’s numbers is at the charity stripe. Cunningham was 83% from the line in her first season while Blackwell was 60%, Blackwell will need to improve her shot if she continues to earn trips to the line with her aggressive drives to the basket.
The intangibles
Beyond the stats, Blackwell has a certain “It” factor that Cunningham displayed day in and day out. The emotion the freshman has out on the floor conjures memories of Cunningham with the same roars of excitement on the court.
Watch Blackwell after she draws a foul on her defender, especially away from the basket. She knows that she’s frustrated her defender with the amount of aggression she plays with, and her competitiveness will show with a big smile or the high fives she seeks from her teammates.
Head coach Robin Pingeton heaped high praise on the freshman point guard prior to the start of the season.
“I would say Aijha Blackwell, she’s probably by far the most powerful and explosive athlete I’ve ever coached in my career,” Pingeton said at the SEC Media Days in October.
Pingeton also said she brings a new level of “passion” and “grittiness” to the court.
Fellow freshman Hayley Frank said Blackwell’s passion reminded her of someone else she’s seen on the court.
“I think really that’s kind of the biggest thing that people take away from Sophie,” she said. “You know how hard she plays, how passionate she was about the game at Mizzou...Just [Aijha’s] passion, kind of like we were talking about with Sophie, like there’s no one really more passionate than Aijha.”
“Sophie is someone I did look up to, but I’ve always had like a passion for the game since I was little,” Blackwell said. “It seemed to intimidate others when I was little and then in high school, but yeah I’ve always had a passion for the game. It just won’t go away.”