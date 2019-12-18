On Missouri’s first possession, Aijha Blackwell took a 3-point shot. It bounced off the backboard.
A drive to the lane on the next possession ended with a layup by Blackwell that didn’t make it past her defender’s outstretched hands.
Blackwell took the third shot as well, a jumper that rattled out.
Jordan Roundtree drove the ball into the lane on the following MU possession, shooting an off-balanced layup that clanged off the rim.
The rushed shots and off-kilter offense of Missouri women’s basketball failed to score until almost six minutes into the first quarter. It was a start too hard to overcome, as the home Tigers fell 68-33 to Princeton on Wednesday.
A day after coach Robin Pingeton praised Missouri’s offense in a news conference, MU went 2-for-12 on 2-point field goals in the first quarter and scored just 15 in the first half. It finished the game with on a meager 25% shooting from the field. Hayley Frank led with 10 points.
Missouri’s 33 points ties a program record for fewest scored in a game. (The Tigers lost 37-33 to Kansas State on Feb. 10, 2010.)
“A big part of that’s credit to Princeton; very good defensive team. This is what they do. But I also think this is an area we’ve got to own and be able to slow ourselves down a little bit and execute better,” Pingeton said of the performance.
On the other side of the court, Princeton got buckets from every spot on the floor. The visitors shot just shy of 40% from behind the arc and had 22 in the paint.
Bella Alarie, a likely draft pick come April, was held to just 12 points, but her lack of production didn’t matter. Carlie Littlefield led Princeton with 22 points, going 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point line. Where Missouri was out of tempo and unable to find an offensive rhythm, Princeton was running its offense at just the pace it wanted.
Princeton’s ability to rebound also gave Missouri fits all night, with the visiting Tigers gathering 45 boards to MU’s 30. Only seven of the host Tigers’ rebounds came off their offensive possessions, limiting the already struggling offense. At times, the Tigers from New Jersey simply pulled a rebound out of an MU player’s hands, and a number of fouls were called against the home team as it attempted to keep Princeton off the boards.
“I don’t understand how we get outrebounded by 15. We do rebounding drills every day in practice, we talk about it, we watch film,” Pingeton said. “To me, that’s not about athleticism; that’s just about heart and toughness and grittiness.”
With just one game left before the SEC slate starts in January, Missouri is looking to fill some holes after a rough nonconference performance.
While Amber Smith attempts to fill the leadership void left by Sophie Cunningham, MU is missing some of the late-game firepower Cunningham brought. Smith saw limited playing time after getting called for two fouls early in the second quarter and failed to score. With its leading scorer unable to drum up any production, Missouri was left looking for someone to step into the role.
“When she has a tough night, I think you’ve got to find that person that can step up consistently, and I’m not sure who that person is right now,” Pingeton said.
The final nonconference game is set for noon Friday at Mizzou Arena, where the Tigers host Illinois. Fans can stream the game live on SEC Network+ or listen on KTGR.