Missouri fought through first quarter struggles to rally for a 66-65 win over Alabama on Thursday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Sara-Rose Smith and Katlyn Gilbert led the comeback for the Tigers. Smith notched her fifth double-double of the season and scored 11 points in the first half to get the offense going after a sluggish start. Gilbert closed the game out with eight points in the second half.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

