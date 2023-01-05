Missouri fought through first quarter struggles to rally for a 66-65 win over Alabama on Thursday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Sara-Rose Smith and Katlyn Gilbert led the comeback for the Tigers. Smith notched her fifth double-double of the season and scored 11 points in the first half to get the offense going after a sluggish start. Gilbert closed the game out with eight points in the second half.
The duo also combined for 15 rebounds and eight assists as they each made pivotal plays for the Tigers to grind out a road win.
Alabama led the game for nearly 24 minutes of action until the five minute mark of the third quarter. Hot shooting from the Tide and offensive struggles from Missouri’s stars allowed the home team to claim a 43-38 lead and momentum in the game.
After that moment, the Tigers took control.
Ashton Judd and Gilbert combined for 11 points over a three minute span to cut the Alabama lead to two. Judd finished with 11 points and continued to prove that she can play important minutes during conference play.
Hayley Frank, who struggled up to this point in the game, became a factor after her teammates provided a momentum swing. She hit a layup and then a three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give Missouri a 56-53 lead going into the final stanza.
The Tigers extended the lead to as much as eight in the final quarter, but the Crimson Tide scored the final five points of the game and had a chance to win it at the horn. However, the Tigers secured the rebound, and with it, another conference win.
The Crimson Tide opened up the game with a 16-7 lead after shooting 4-for-4 from behind the arc. Guard Brittany Davis hit two of those shots and finished with eight points in the opening quarter.
On the other end of the floor, Missouri got out to a cold start shooting the ball and committed three early turnovers.
“We started slow again unfortunately,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said. “We built ourselves a hole, but Sara-Rose was huge in the first half for us.”
As she has done so often this season, Smith came off the bench and provided a spark for the Tigers with three minutes left in the first quarter.
The junior from Australia scored eight straight points for the Tigers to pull them back within striking distance. The first two buckets came off of cuts leading to wide-open layups.
Then, she got aggressive. Smith took her defender off the dribble and drove for layups to cut the Alabama lead to 17-15. Her solo performance in the opening period kept Missouri alive when most other forms of offense struggled.
The Tigers suffered through a 2:47 scoring drought early in the second quarter, which allowed Alabama to extend the lead to 28-24 with 5:10 left in the period.
From then until the 2:26 mark, the two teams traded missed shots and turnovers. Then, Smith continued her impressive play with an and-one layup that allowed Missouri to cut the Alabama lead to 28-27.
A Judd layup off of a steal on the next possession enabled the Tigers to take their first lead since they were up 2-0 at the start of the contest.
However, the Crimson Tide responded with four straight points and took a 32-20 lead into halftime.
Smith racked up 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in the first half.
Smith’s performance in the opening half greatly assisted a Missouri team that saw its stars start the contest quiet. Frank picked up her second foul of the game with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter, forcing her to the bench. She scored two points on 1-for-3 shooting in the first half, while Lauren Hansen shot the same percentage with just three points.
“Maybe in some sort of way, some of our underclassmen coming off the bench made (Hansen and Frank) relax a bit,” Pingeton said. “Sometimes they want it so bad that it can be a lot of pressure. So maybe we were able to take some of the pressure off them.”
The two teams combined for 21 first-half turnovers, as the game turned sloppy at times. Alabama’s 5-for-11 performance from 3 and the Tigers’ shooting struggles allowed the Crimson Tide to hold a lead at the break.
Missouri (14-2, 3-0 SEC) shot 50% from behind the arc in the second half compared to 25% in the first half. Improved shooting along with key individual performances, allowed the Tigers to rally and claim another SEC road victory.
“We just want to improve our résumé every step of the way,” Pingeton said. “All we’re focused on is March 13.”
That day, of course, being selection day for the NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket, which the Tigers will continue to build towards when they host Arkansas (14-3, 1-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network+.