Smith named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Missouri women’s basketball guard Amber Smith was one of 50 players named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Wednesday, an award given to the national player of the year.
The senior averaged 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season while shooting .449 from the floor. She was also dangerous from the 3-point line, hitting 39 3s on .368 shooting. She also set career highs in blocks (28) and steals (31) in 2018-19.
In Tuesday’s 97-89 victory against Western Illinois she recorded the 11th double-double of her Missouri career, posting 27 points and 15 rebounds. She figures to be an even more integral part of the team this season now that three-time All-SEC First Team guard Sophie Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
— Liad Lerner