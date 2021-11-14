As a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, Hayley Frank was Missouri’s second leading scorer, averaging more than 12 points a game.
Against Murray State on Thursday, though, she got off to a slow start offensively with only five points in the first three quarters before a nine-point fourth quarter helped the Tigers to a close victory.
She got off to a faster start Sunday, as her 20 points helped Missouri roll for a 70-43 victory over visiting Morgan State at Mizzou Arena.
“Preparation was the key today,” Frank said. “I changed up my pregame routine a little bit and it had me feeling a lot better.”
The Tigers came out firing in the first quarter courtesy of Aijha Blackwell. The junior guard scored the first seven points of the game, forcing a quick timeout from Morgan State coach Ed Davis Jr.
Coming out of the timeout, Davis tried to change the game. The Bears turned to a three quarter press to disrupt Missouri’s offense — and it did just that. The defensive change contributed to Morgan State turning the Tigers over eight times in the first quarter.
“They just turn everyone over,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We just saw them play Stanford a couple nights ago and they had 21 turnovers too.
“They lull you into a false confidence and then as soon as you put the ball down, there is pressure.”
Morgan State's problem was its offense . The Bears couldn't take advantage of Missouri’s mistakes, turning the ball over six times and shooting just 27% from the field as the first quarter ended with the Tigers up six.
“I think a lot of the time defense goes under the radar,” Pingeton said of her team's defense. “I think it’s something that reveals the true character of a player and team.”
After a rough first quarter, MU’s offense got going in the second, continuing to ride Frank and Blackwell. Those two got some assistance from freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom, who scored five points in the quarter as Missouri went into the half up 15. Blackwell finished with her second double-double in as many games with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Coming out of the break, the third quarter looked a lot like the beginning of the first. Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the game, as Missouri turned the ball over 20 times while Morgan State coughed it up 17 times.
The Tigers spent the fourth quarter in cruise control as Pingeton emptied her bench. Even with the reserves on the floor, Missouri’s defensive intensity did not drop as Morgan State only managed 10 points in the quarter.
After a game in which she was frustrated with how she used her bench, the head coach was happy to be able to adjust her rotations freely.
“I didn’t like the way I subbed the second half of last game,” she said. “We had some opportunities tonight to get some different kids out there and that’s something you want because they work so hard in practice.”
With the first week of the season behind them, Missouri will head on the road for the first time. The Tigers take on St. Louis on Wednesday in an intra-state matchup. Blackwell, who is from St. Louis and knows some players on the SLU roster, spoke about the team's mentality heading into that contest.
“It’s going to be fun playing against them,” she said. “Off the court we can be friends but not while we are out there.”