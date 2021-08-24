Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham will be going abroad once her season with the Phoenix Mercury concludes. She will be joining the French basketball club Basket Landes, according to the team’s Twitter account.
The third-year wing is enjoying her best year in the WNBA. She is averaging 5.3 points per game while shooting a flaming 43.8% from beyond the arc. Her role has expanded with the team as she’s played over 20 minutes in three of the past four games for one of the WNBA’s marquee franchises.