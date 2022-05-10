Although she hasn't been a Tiger in three years, former Missouri women's basketball star Sophie Cunningham will remain a staple in the Columbia community.
Missouri legend Norm Stewart announced Tuesday that the first ever Sophie Cunningham Classic — a high school girls basketball camp that will be hosted by both Stewart and Cunningham — will take place December 2-4 at Southwell Complex.
“I feel so honored, blessed and so excited to join legendary Coach Stewart in hosting this inaugural girls basketball event," Cunningham said in a release. "We expect, and will achieve, competitive play and plan to create a fun environment for the athletes to display their talent, hard work and personalities for everyone to see!”
“It’s the right time to have an event highlighting girls high school basketball. To collaborate on this event with Sophie Cunningham is an exciting opportunity. She is an outstanding person and a tremendous athlete,” Stewart added.
Cunningham's sister and former MU teammate, Lindsey Cunningham, will also help supervise the event. Additional details have yet to be released.
Since leaving Missouri, Cunningham has played three seasons for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, including being a key contributor to the 2021 team that lost to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.