Forty minutes weren’t enough for the third round of Missouri vs. Arkansas this season.
When Amber Ramirez’s floater rolled out as time expired, a high stakes overtime was set to unfold.
For the winner? Potentially solidifying a berth in the NCAA Tournament and getting a shot at No. 1 ranked South Carolina.
For the loser? A 10-day sweat on the bubble waiting to see if its name is called for the field of 68.
“We felt lucky to be in overtime,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
After not being able to grab a lead bigger than five, Arkansas used a 9-0 run in overtime to slide past Missouri 61-52 in a defensive thriller to move to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville.
“Coming into the game, I think they’ve played us so many times, you learned it was going to take option C, D, and E,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “It wasn’t going to be options A and B.”
In the first half, he was right.
The early start and unfamiliar arena had an effect on the shooting for both teams early on. Arkansas and Missouri combined to shoot 3 of 16 from the field before the first media timeout.
Luckily for the Tigers, Haley Troup made a pair of shots from 3-point range en route to a two-point advantage after the first quarter.
While Troup was putting MU ahead, Arkansas’ Sasha Goforth was trying to keep the Hogs in the game. The Oregon State transfer scored seven points and blocked three Missouri shots.
Goforth was the only one who could get anything going for Arkansas, as the Tigers shut down the dynamic backcourt of Amber Ramirez, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels, who combined for just four first-half points.
“I thought defensively we did a really nice job,” Pingeton said. “I thought we really made some strides from the last two times we played them.”
To ensure Missouri had the lead going into the half, LaDazhia Williams went to work on the offensive end. She scored eight points and grabbing seven rebounds as the Tigers took a 23-17 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Arkansas’ star came to play.
After a scoreless first half, Ramirez came out firing in the second half. She scored 10 points in the third quarter and did damage at the rim, hitting two deep 3s to turn a six-point deficit into a tie game after three quarters.
“I missed a couple easy shots in the first half,” Ramirez said. “In the second half, I let the game come to me and didn’t force shots.”
Offenses started to open up in the fourth quarter, as each team was able to score 16 points. Ramirez continued her huge second half with some timely buckets, while everything flowed through Troup for the Tigers. Troup finished with a career-high 21 points, including the layup that sent the game to overtime.
Troup thought scoring was what her team needed.
“We were so prepared that it allowed me to come into the game and play free,” she said. “Night in and night out, it's whatever I can do to help the team win, and tonight I just felt like I needed to be aggressive.”
One could presume that with the return of Aijha Blackwell, she would be a huge part of the Tigers’ performance today. However, she saw 11 minutes of action, scoring five points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Pingeton discussed the difficulty of trying to reincorporate Blackwell — who missed three of the four games prior to the conference tournament — into the team.
“We only had one practice where she was available,” Pingeton said. ... “That’s a challenging call as a coach.”
For Missouri, there are 10 days of sweating up next both trying to stay in shape and waiting to hear their postseason fate as they are currently projected in the "last four in" by ESPN's Charlie Creme.
Neighbors made his sentiment about the MU very known.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Missouri,” Neighbors said. “It was a great battle between two teams that should be in the NCAA Tournament.”