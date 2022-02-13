With its back against the wall after losing consecutive games, Missouri women's basketball (16-8, 5-7 ) had to go into Sunday's rematch with Arkansas on a mission. That mission wasn't only to break the losing streak but to spilt the season meetings with its border rival who got the best of them early in the season.
From tip off to finish, the grit between both teams was undeniable. While playing with this kind of intensity made for a sloppy game , the teams didn't leave any crumbs in their 40-minute showdown. Despite keeping Arkansas (16-8, 6-5) in check for the majority of the game, Missouri's collapse in the fourth quarter extended its losing streak to three games, losing 88-71.
"We had a good first half and the SEC as you guys know, you got to put four quarters together and we had a hard time guarding them off the bounce," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
The start of the game would be some of the best basketball the Tigers have played the past two games. The usually fast-paced Arkansas was met by an even faster Missouri team. Sophomore guard Mama Dembele was practically gliding from baseline to baseline. Her quickness came in handy when trying to catch Arkansas's defense off-guard. Within the first two minutes, Dembele drove to the basket twice, using the exact same move to prove the defenders couldn't slow her down.
"I just tried to push the ball and they were just giving me that so I was just taking it, that simple," Dembele said. "Usually I can pass the ball but this time were targeting the shooters so I had to take the shot."
On the flip side, Missouri couldn't slow down freshman guard Samara Spencer. Spencer and Dembele made it a battle of speed, as each guard could quickly get past defenders to score in the paint. Dembele finished the game with 15 points, two assists and two steals. Spencer trailed behind senior guard Amber Ramirez in scoring, matching her season high of 22 points along with seven rebounds.
Ramirez, who led both teams in scoring, was draining 3s from a plethora of distances. The most noteworthy was a buzzer-beater near half court that would give Arkansas the much needed momentum to catch Missouri slipping in the second half.
"I thought we gave up we had a couple times we over helped and gave up rhythm threes, which we didn't want to do that," Pingeton said. "We knew where they were getting us on that direct line drive in the in the first half and they weren't finishing real well. We didn't want to get into a situation where we over helped and and gave up threes and we had a couple of those so all those add up."
The Tigers had Arkansas in check for the majority of the match, but this loss is a reminder of how runs and scoring droughts can cost the game. While this loss is a heartbreaker , it is a step in the right direction .
Along with Dembele's 15 points, two other Tigers scored in the double-digits. This is important to note as spreading the scoring load has been an ongoing issue for Missouri, and is something it will consistently need to do against teams like Arkansas . Hayley Frank got back into the flow of the offense, knocking down 3-pointers at clutch times. She finished the game 21 points and shot 45.5% from beyond the arc.
LaDazhia Williams helped out with 11 points off the bench. None of her paint points came easy with 6-foot-5 Jersey Wolfenbarger and 6-foot-1 Sasha Goforth crowding the space. Although junior guards Ajiha Blackwell and Lauren Hansen didn't get to double-digit scoring, both helped balance out the scoring. They each scored seven .
This wasn't enough to match the accuracy of the Razorbacks, who shot 47% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line. Arkansas rebounded better than Missouri, which sneakily caused the game to slip out of Missouri's hands.
Arkansas had 14 offensive rebounds compared to Missouri's 10. While Blackwell finished the game with 12 rebounds, the lack of boxing out and excessive ball-watching is another ongoing struggle for Pingeton's squad.
"I told them after the game that we have to, all 14 of us, have to keep believing and to this weather this storm, the adversity and to stick together," Frank said. "Go back to work on keep embracing just the ugly tough conversations and figure it out because we definitely still have an opportunity. It could be done this season."