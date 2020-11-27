At halftime, a game that had begun as a dog fight for Missouri women's basketball in its season opener started to look more like an upset.
North Alabama, a team from the Big South Conference, gave the Tigers a run for their money, ending each of the first two quarters with the lead.
The third quarter served as a second chance for Missouri, and the Tigers grasped onto it. Guard Haley Troup and 6-foot-4 forward LaDazhia Williams led a 15-1 run to give MU the lead as Missouri eventually won its season opener, beating North Alabama 96-78.
One of the Lions' shorter players, 5-6 Jalia Roberts scored 20 points in the first half and proved to be a huge problem both in the paint and from the 3-point line. The sluggish start on the defensive and offensive ends for the Tigers allowed the game to run close.
"It was different, but I'm excited to be back," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "We've got a lot of work to do … you've got to give North Alabama some credit; that was a hard guard when you go five out, and we had a hard time keeping people in front of us. But it's just like taking a class, you have to study the craft and make adjustments."
The second half was nothing like the first half as Missouri came out of the locker room rejuvenated. Despite the majority of the players being young, Pingeton said that her squad showed maturity and began discussing ways in which it could dig itself out of a three point halftime deficit.
The rest of the game was all Black and Gold. With both transfers and returners lighting it up on offense, the Tigers outscored the Lions 32-16 and 28-24 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Leading the Tigers from start to finish Friday night were sophomores Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. The two returners led MU in scoring, Frank with 24 points and Blackwell with 21 . Frank also recorded her first career double-double with 11 rebounds, five of which were offensive rebounds.
Returners weren't the only ones to shine in Mizzou Arena Friday night as Williams gave North Alabama all sorts of trouble in the paint. She chipped in with 18 points and five rebounds in her first performance as a Tiger. Mama Dembele, a freshman from Spain, added speed to the Tigers' offense, and helped spread the floor.
Overall, the Tigers showcased great ball movement and team communication, two things Pingeton and her squad had been working on in the offseason.
"We have grown so much. I am just really proud of our team," Pingeton said. "I think these two ladies (Blackwell and Frank), LaDazhia, Mama being a freshman still trying to use her voice and assert herself, have all tremendously stepped up. We've really peeled back the layers after last year's season."
Following Friday's win, Missouri will set its sights on Saint Louis for another nonconference game at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers will return home after that to play Morehead State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.