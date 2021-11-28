Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton has called her team “gritty” all season.
Her team proved that Sunday afternoon when the Tigers got punched in the mouth by Lehigh, quickly falling behind by nine points in the first half.
Not only did Missouri come back, it left no doubt who the best team was at the Christmas City Classic. The Tigers rode a dominant second and third quarter to pull out an 88-67 victory over Lehigh, taking their record to 7-0.
The first quarter was controlled by the Mountain Hawks. Poor 3-point defense that hindered Missouri against Columbia University reared its head again as Lehigh knocked down five shots from long distance in the first quarter.
While the Tigers were able to match the 3-point shooting against Columbia, the shots were not falling versus Lehigh, as Missouri shot just 35% in the first period to trail by five after the first 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, Lauren Hansen happened. The junior guard had 21 first-half points with all seven of her made field goals coming from behind the arc. Hansen finished with 34 points on the day, a season high for any Missouri player through seven games. She was supported by junior forwards Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell, who had eight points apiece in the first half.
The Tigers scored 36 points overall in the second quarter, their highest in a quarter this season. They shot 68% from the field and made nine shots from beyond the arc while playing stifling defense. MU went into the half with a 16-point lead.
The third quarter was more of the same for Missouri. The defense led the way allowing only 14 points as the Tigers built the lead up to 30 points as Frank and Hansen continued to shoulder the load on the offensive end. Frank finished with 16 points and averaged 22.5 points in the tournament.
The Tigers spent the fourth quarter in cruise control, safely guarding their big lead. Freshman forward Kiya Dorroh was able to get on the board and sophomore center Jayla Kelly scored her first points of the season.
Sophomore guard Mackenzie Kramer and All-Patriot League forward Frannie Hottinger led the way for Lehigh with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
After a blip Saturday, when Columbia outrebounded them, the Tigers got back into form Sunday. Missouri won the battle on the boards 43-31 and constantly created second-chance looks that led to layups and open 3s.
While they did not score much in the game, guards Mama Dembele and Haley Troup did an excellent job controlling the game and moving the ball. The two combined for 12 assists and only one turnover. Outstanding guard play like that will go a long way for the Tigers in accomplishing the goals they have in 2022.
If they are to win games in the SEC and make the NCAA Tournament, the perimeter defense is going to have to get better. After allowing 16 made 3s against Columbia, Missouri allowed 15 against Lehigh. That is just not going to be good enough against the quality teams that the Tigers have coming up on their schedule.